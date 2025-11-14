Saints' Chris Olave Provides Huge Contract Extension Update
The New Orleans Saints seemed like they were going to be huge sellers at the trade deadline this year. They're one of the worst teams in the league and the future doesn't seem too bright either. They need to make some moves to improve the future of the team and the trade deadline was the perfect time to do that.
But the Saints didn't make huge moves. They traded Rashid Shaheed and Trevor Penning, but they opted to hold onto stars like Chris Olave, Cam Jordan, and Alvin Kamara. Shaheed's deal was able to net the Saints a lot of draft capital in return, which certainly brightens the future by quite a bit.
But the Saints held onto other top trade candidates.
They seemingly didn't trade Kamara because he voiced his desire to stay with the Saints. Kamara even went as far as to threaten retirement if he was traded from New Orleans.
Olave wasn't moved because he's reportedly working on a contract extension to stay in New Orleans. These rumors have been confirmed by Olave, but it's unclear where the talks stand right now.
Chris Olave addresses contract extension talks with Saints
Shortly after the trade deadline, Olave addressed the state of his extension talks with the Saints.
"It's in the works...I want to be in New Orleans forever," Olave said on a recent episode of the Up and Adams Show.
This kind of eagerness to stay in New Orleans is exactly what Saints fans need to hear right now. Olave is the best player on their roster, and it would be a huge deal to keep him on the team for the next four or five years.
Olave could sign for over $100 million, similar to the deal that his college teammate, Garrett Wilson, recently signed with the New York Jets.
Either way, keeping Olave on the team for the next few years would be huge for the franchise. It would also be huge for rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who's still learning and growing as a young signal caller.
