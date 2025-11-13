Colts, Bears Almost Landed Saints Star CB At Deadline: Insider
The New Orleans Saints have been one of the worst teams in the league all season and it seems to stem from their questionable situation at quarterback. The Saints have one of the worst quarterback situations in the league with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough battling for the QB1 spot.
Shough recently took over as the starting quarterback in New Orleans and has been solid for the Saints, but they were still sellers at the trade deadline. But they didn't sell as aggressively as many assumed they would.
Instead of selling aggressively, the Saints took a conservative approach and landed some draft capital for a few mid-tier players on the team.
But NFL's Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Indianapolis Colts were close to acquiring Alontae Taylor in a trade at the deadline before the Colts swung the blockbuster deal for Sauce Gardner that shocked the entire NFL. Rapoport also reported that the Chicago Bears were eyeing Taylor at the deadline.
Colts, Bears almost traded for Alontae Taylor at the trade deadline
"Before the Colts stuck their mega deal for Gardner, they had discussions centered around Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor, who drew real interest on Monday and Tuesday," Rapoport wrote. "In fact, sources say the Bears were deep in talks for Taylor before a deal ended up falling through.
"Taylor, who is in a contract year and likely will get paid this offseason, spent time with Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen when he was head coach in New Orleans and the fit made sense. Alas, the Bears ended up dealing with the Browns for pass rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka."
Taylor would have been a solid addition for the Colts. Indianapolis needed to add some secondary help at the trade deadline, but it made the biggest move imaginable to add Gardner. Gardner is certainly a better upgrade than Taylor would have been.
The Bears could have used Taylor, too, but it seems as though the Saints were being a bit more conservative than many expected them to be. Still, the Bears should have been a bit more aggressive to bring Taylor in. He would have helped with their playoff push in a big way.
