Saints Day 3 Pick of NFL Draft: Auburn Guard Jeremiah Wright Taken In 4th Round at 132

With the 132nd overall pick of the NFL Draft (32nd in the fourth round), the New Orleans Saints selected Auburn guard Jeremiah Wright.

It certainly fills a need at interior line, but Wright is not NFL ready and will need time to learn under Coach Kellen Moore and this offensive coaching staff.

A converted defensive lineman, Wright has massive size at 6-5, 330 pounds, and the team obviously has been interested, as they brought him in for a pre-draft visit earlier this month.

The Saints have another pick coming up shortly in the fourth round with 136th pick.

Keep up with all the Saints picks with live analysis and grades throughout Day 3 with a lookback to all the previous picks in this draft On SI.