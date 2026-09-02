Saints Defensive Coordinator talks Why Some Made the 53, and His Coaches/Teachers

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Earlier today, we gave you the rundown on the roster moves the Saints made, along with hearing from Special Teams Coordinator Phil Galiano. You can read about that here.

Following Galiano to the podium was Defensive Coordinator, Brandon Staley. Right out the box, Staley was asked about that final defensive backfield cutdown that came down to veteran Isaac Yiadom and 1st year player Mike Reid. Reid was the one chosen.

Improvement and Size Win Out

"I thought he had consistent improvement from his first practice here without really any off season," Staley answered. Reid joined the team just before training camp began, on July 28. He was released three days earlier by the Panthers.

"In the opportunities in the scrimmages and the games, he showed real physicality and playmaking," Staley continued. "We felt like he was the right guy to be coaching and developing long term."

For Staley, Reid's 6' 2" 200-pound frame is something he seemed to desire in his D-backs.

"He's got length, so he gives us some size at that position," Staley explained. "I think that he showed in the preseason he's really physical. He really packs a punch going forward. We feel like he sees the game well enough and plays well enough in the deep part of the field. You can see his corner(back) background (which) shows itself when he's deep, which is an advantage to how we play. We just really like the progress he made in a short amount of time."

One of the training camp darlings was cornerback Jayden Price, who worked his way through NFL practice squad, the Canadian Football League and the UFL. When asked about the first year player making the team, Staley talked about the journey.

"His path is one, hopefully, the NFL takes note of," Staley told the media, "because he's had to go the hard way, and he's done it the right way. Since he's been with us, all he's done is improve. He's shown a lot of versatility through his availability. On special teams, he's been a factor as a gunner, as a returner. He has that background which I think helps him. In the secondary, he's played outside, he's played inside, he could play safety. He's got a real knack when the football is in the air, that ball judgement (is there) that makes him a good returner."

Defensive Players Talk Freedom when Talking Staley's Scheme

Over and over, his players have alluded to feeling freedom while playing in Staley's system. His analogy to teaching scored a hit with the reporters in the room.

"Hopefully that means they have clarity of their assignment and of the technique that we want to play," Staley told us, "and they really trust in those things that are being taught to them. I think when players have clarity, that's when you feel the freedom to go for it. It's our quest as a coach, as a teacher, to get them to that space. That's what you want for all of your players, to get them to feel like they're flying out there.

"You have to earn your way there. We talk a lot about how much work goes into playing fast. Everybody wants to play fast, but not everybody can because they're being held back by something. Whether they don't have command of their assignments, or they don't have command of their techniques, or they don't have command over the opponent from a scouting report standpoint.

"We've got a group of teachers on our coaching staff that I think is a winning edge. They do a great job for our players. And then, we've got a great bunch of guys. I think when you have guys that are wired the right way, it's a lot easier to get them there. We've been fortunate with this group, now going into our second season, of true professionals, no matter what their age, whether they're a rookie or Cam Jordan, that love the game the right way. You get it back if you love the game."

Tomorrow, we hear about the Saints offense from the mouth of coordinator Doug Nussmeier.

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