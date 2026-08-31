2026 Saints Draft Class & UDFAs Join the 53-Man Roster

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Less than a week ago, we asked the question if the Saints would be as successful with their draft selections in 2026 as they were in 2025, when all eight of their choices from last year made the 53-man roster in Kellen Moore's first year as head coach. Last year's group has made a giant impact on the roster from last year and this year.

2026 Saints Draft Picks

Round 1: Jordyn Tyson, wide receiver, projected to start, but hampered by a hamstring injury. Tyson has been placed on the Injured Reserve/Designated to Return list. He'll have to sit out at least four games to begin the season.

Round 2: Christen Miller, defensive tackle, is 2nd on the depth chart, but is moving up quickly toward that top spot

Round 3: Oscar Delp, tight end, has recovered from a minor hamstring, has made the roster, getting the 3rd string slot

Round 4a: Jeremiah Wright, offensive guard, currently running 2nd team, is raw by shows absolute brute strength on the line

Round 4b: Bryce Lance, wide receiver, with the injury to Tyson, he should be the third receiver behind Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele.

Round 5: Lorenzo Styles Jr, safety, currently listed second behind Jonas Sanker. His injury has healed and Styles made the 53-man roster. He is expected to be a huge part of the secondary for the Saints

Round 6: Barion Brown, wide receiver/returner, listed behind Olave, Brown was one of the training camp "stars" this year.

See who made the 53-man roster and who didn't here.

Of all the draft picks from 2026, only one didn't make the cut this season.

Round 7: TJ Hall, cornerback. He was listed fourth string behind starter Quincy Riley, Isaac Yiadom, and Dalys Beanum, the last two of whom were also cut.

First Year Surprises

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Treyton Welch (82) leaps over Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron (45) during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Click here to read who think were the Biggest Winners and Biggest Losers in the final cutdown.

Though not officially ranked as rookies, a trio of first-year players have made the roster. These are men who have been on a practice squad for most of their NFL career or saw limited action but still managed to be a part of an NFL team.



- Cornerback Jayden Price. He got his first NFL preseason interception against the Jaguars. The young man has bounced around among various NFL, CFL, and UFL teams after graduating from North Dakota State before landing with the Saints on their practice squad last year.

- Cornerback Mike Reid. A powerful, tall corner, Reid made a name for himself with strong, follow-through tackles and some good numbers in coverage.

- Tight end Treyton Welch. With 2nd year man Moliki Matavao placed on the Injured Reserve earlier, a slot was open for another TE. Welch grabbed it with an impressive leap over a Cowboy defender Friday. We don't know if that move solidified his spot on the roster, but we sure did enjoy seeing him do it.

Waiver Wire Claims

Teams have until Noon, CT on Monday to stake their claim to players who were waived Sunday. Each team takes its turn, like the draft, but unlike the draft, teams can claim as many players that were cut as they would like. You want four cut players? Take them when your turn comes around, but you have to make corresponding moves to keep your roster at 53. Here are some details:



- Initial Order: The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 spot in the waiver claiming order, giving them first priority on any player with fewer than four accrued seasons.



The Saints will pick 8th in the order of choosing.



- Vested Veterans: Players with four or more accrued seasons are not subject to waivers and become unrestricted free agents immediately upon release.

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