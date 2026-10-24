Saints Fans Should Know These 3 Things About the Steelers Before Sunday

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The New Orleans Saints (2-4) enter Sunday's historic matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) at Stade de France, looking to build momentum after their 34-27 win over the New York Giants .

However, Pittsburgh presents a considerably different challenge.

Under first-year coach Mike McCarthy, the Steelers have established themselves as a competitive AFC North contender, winning four of their first six games despite an offense that has struggled to consistently produce explosive plays.

Pittsburgh enters Sunday's contest averaging 22.8 points and 320.5 yards per game, ranking 18th and 21st in the NFL, respectively. However, its defense has been considerably more effective, allowing 307.5 yards per game, the ninth-fewest in the league.

For Saints coach Kellen Moore, Sunday's matchup offers a chance to secure consecutive wins for the first time this season before the team's Week 8 bye.

Here are three things Saints fans should know about the Steelers.

#1. Aaron Rodgers Remains Dangerous, but Pittsburgh's Offense Has Limitations

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass during overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers continues to anchor Pittsburgh's offense with his elite ability to read defenses and capitalize on errors, the Steelers' aerial game has produced fairly modest results.

Across six games, Rodgers has completed 61.4% of his pass attempts for 1,487 yards, throwing 12 touchdowns against five interceptions.

Despite these respectable individual metrics, Pittsburgh ranks just 18th in the league through the air, averaging 221.3 passing yards per contest.

Physical wide receiver DK Metcalf gives Rodgers a dependable downfield threat capable of winning contested balls and creating opportunities on intermediate routes.

However, Rodgers' statistical split against specific zone schemes presents a critical storyline for this matchup.

NFL Next Gen Stats reveals that Rodgers has struggled against Cover 3, registering a 32.9% success rate—the third-lowest figure among qualified quarterbacks—compared to a 52.9% success rate against all other zone schemes.

This dynamic is especially relevant given that New Orleans deploys Cover 3 on 55.9% of defensive dropbacks, leading the entire NFL.

Consequently, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley must balance disciplined zone coverage with an effective pass rush to contain Pittsburgh's passing attack.

#2. Pittsburgh's Rushing Attack Could Exploit New Orleans' Biggest Defensive Weakness

Oct 1, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) rushes the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Rodgers draws significant focus, the Steelers' ground attack could pose a greater threat to New Orleans.

Running back Jaylen Warren has rushed for 460 yards on 84 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.

His ability to gain yards after contact, identify lanes and contribute in the passing game gives Pittsburgh multiple offensive options.

That creates a difficult matchup for New Orleans.

The Saints allow 138 rushing yards per game, ranking 30th in the NFL, while Pittsburgh averages 99.2 rushing yards per game, ranking 20th.

Despite Pittsburgh's modest team average, Warren's efficiency indicates the Steelers can exploit the Saints' run defense.

While returning veteran linebacker Kaden Elliss should bolster the Saints' run defense, containing Warren remains a critical priority. Allowing Pittsburgh to establish its ground game early will open up play-action opportunities for Rodgers.

#3. Pittsburgh's Defense Can Disrupt Games Through Pressure and Turnovers

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt (90) reacts during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Pittsburgh's offense has experienced inconsistencies, its defense remains the team's most reliable strength.

The Steelers enter Sunday's matchup allowing 21.3 points and 307.5 yards per game, ranking 12th and ninth in the NFL, respectively.

A key part of its defense has been its ability to defend the pass as the Steelers have surrendered just 204.3 yards per game, the eighth-fewest in the league.

Pittsburgh has also recorded 16 sacks and six interceptions through six games, contributing to a plus-three turnover differential.

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who has a team-high 4.5 sacks, remains one of the league's most disruptive defensive players.

Alex Highsmith provides another formidable presence on the edge, while veteran defensive tackle Cameron Heyward anchors the interior.

The Steelers also one of the league’s top cornerbacks, eight-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey, giving their secondary an experienced playmaker who can create turnovers.

For Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, protecting the football will be especially important.

Shough has thrown for 1,443 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season, but his performance against zone coverage presents a potential concern.

According to Next Gen Stats, Shough has thrown five interceptions against zone coverage this season, tied for the second-most among qualified quarterbacks.

Pittsburgh has utilized zone coverage on 82.8% of opposing dropbacks, with five of its six interceptions occurring against zone concepts.

This creates a compelling schematic test between Moore's offense and Pittsburgh's defense.

If Pittsburgh generates pressure without compromising coverage, Shough may struggle against an opportunistic unit. To build on last week's win, New Orleans will need to establish the run, avoid clear passing downs, and minimize turnovers.

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