4 Takeaways From Saints' 34-27 Week 6 Victory Over Giants

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The New Orleans Saints finally have something to celebrate, although Sunday's 34-27 victory over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium was far from convincing.

After three consecutive losses, mounting criticism, and growing questions about the franchise's direction, New Orleans desperately needed a win. The Saints delivered one, overcoming a sluggish start before nearly squandering a commanding 34-10 lead in the second half.

Quarterback Tyler Shough, who completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns, and the offense showed encouraging signs, particularly with an improved rushing attack, while the defense produced three interceptions despite struggling to contain former Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and JJ McCarthy.

The victory also provided some much-needed relief for head coach Kellen Moore , whose team entered the matchup facing increased scrutiny following public criticism from franchise legend Drew Brees and owner Gayle Benson.

However, the Saints' inability to put away the Giants after building a 24-point advantage demonstrated why significant questions remain about their consistency and ability to finish games.

Here are four instant reactions from New Orleans' much-needed victory.

Takeaway #1: Isaiah Stalbird Provides the Spark the Saints Desperately Needed

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Isaiah Stalbird (44) during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints always have at least one special teamer that becomes a star whether it’s Morten Andersen, Michael Lewis or Steve Gleason.

This time, it has been linebacker Isaiah Stalbird, who has been valuable on special teams all year, and he made the biggest play of the game.

Trailing 10-3 with less than a minute remaining in the first half, New Orleans looked set to enter halftime with another double-digit deficit. However, Stalbird delivered arguably the biggest play of the afternoon on special teams.

The rookie safety forced a fumble on Charlie Jones's kickoff return, allowing tight end Oscar Delp to recover the football and give New Orleans possession deep in Giants territory.

Shough capitalized on the turnover, connecting with rookie Bryce Lance for a touchdown that tied the game at 10 with one second remaining before halftime.

The sequence completely changed the momentum.

After struggling offensively throughout much of the first half, the Saints suddenly found themselves in position to take control. New Orleans carried that momentum into the third quarter, scoring 24 additional unanswered points to build a commanding advantage.

Although Stalbird's contribution won't receive the same attention as Shough's four-touchdown performance or Martin Emerson Jr.'s two interceptions, his forced fumble was arguably the game's most important play.

Takeaway #2: The Saints Finally Find Some Semblance of a Running Game

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) carries the ball as New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After weeks of heavy criticism in regard to its horrendous rushing attack, the Saints may have figured out the formula.

New Orleans finished with a season-high 175 rushing yards, providing much-needed balance to an offense that has frequently relied on too much on Shough to generate production.

Kendre Miller led the charge with 70 yards on 20 carries, while C.J. Donaldson contributed 39 yards on six attempts. Alvin Kamara added 34 yards on seven carries, and Shough chipped in another 32 yards and a touchdown run.

The production was particularly encouraging considering New Orleans had struggled to establish a reliable ground game during its three-game losing streak.

However, the Saints still have considerable work ahead.

Miller averaged just 3.5 yards a carry, highlighting the inconsistency that continues to plague the rushing attack despite the improved overall numbers.

Another player worth monitoring is offensive lineman Jeremiah Wright, who came in for the injured Cesar Ruiz at right guard. His impact became noticeable as it was a trend that the Saints ran the ball to the right a solid amount in the second half and with success.

The Saints need their offensive front, including Wright when he is involved, to create more consistent running lanes rather than relying on individual efforts to generate positive yardage.

Sunday's performance was hardly a dominant rushing effort, but it represented a meaningful step forward for an offense desperately searching for balance.

Takeaway #3: Saints Secondary Creates Three Turnovers but Nearly Costs New Orleans the Game

Oct 18, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs after a catch against New Orleans Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (22) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite grabbing three interceptions, the Saints' secondary once struggled once again against a solid receiving corps in coverage during New York's fourth-quarter comeback.

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely torched New Orleans’ secondary all game.

Nabers recorded 12 catches for 165 yards, while Likely had six catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.

After replacing Jameis Winston, J.J. McCarthy threw for 243 yards in just over 11 minutes, sparking three straight touchdown drives to trim a 34-10 deficit to seven points.

Still, the defense created crucial takeaways: Martin Emerson Jr. had two interceptions (one off McCarthy), Julian Blackmon picked off Winston, and the pass rush logged four sacks on Winston.

Yet, allowing 461 total yards (377 passing) highlights the already serious concerns on whether or not the secondary can slow so. Defensive coordinator Brandon Staley must fix these coverage breakdowns to prevent future collapses.

Takeaway #4. A Much-Needed Victory Following Criticism From Drew Brees and Gayle Benson

Aug 8, 2026; Canton, OH, USA; Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinee Drew Brees poses with his bust and New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson during the Class of 2026 enshrinement ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few teams entered Week 6 under more pressure than the Saints.

Following three consecutive losses, including a disappointing 23-13 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans found itself under intense scrutiny from fans, former players and ownership.

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who called the game for Fox and was inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor at halftime during the loss to the Vikings, criticized the team's offense and Moore's play-calling .

A few days later, Saints owner Gayle Benson publicly expressed her frustration with the team's 1-4 start during a speaking engagement at the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club, making it clear that recent performances were unacceptable.

Benson specifically challenged the team's leadership, including Moore and general manager Mickey Loomis, to address the mistakes that had contributed to the disappointing start.

Those comments placed additional pressure on Moore, whose second season as head coach has been defined by inconsistent performances and questions about the team's direction.

Sunday's victory provided a much-needed response.

The Saints showed resilience after falling behind 10-0, capitalized on turnovers and demonstrated the offensive explosiveness that had been largely absent during their losing streak.

More importantly, they found a way to win.

Yet blowing nearly all of a 24-point fourth-quarter lead highlighted the issues behind Benson's criticism. With execution and closing troubles nearly turning a blowout into a loss, the 2-4 Saints face major questions before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris. Snapping the streak offers short-term relief, but New Orleans must show real growth to make this a true turning point.

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