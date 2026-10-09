Saints Final Injury Report vs Vikings as Long as Your Arm

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The New Orleans Saints final injury report ahead of Sunday's Noon kickoff against Minnesota has been released, and the length of those hurt is getting outrageous.

Trio Out for Sunday

Declared out for the game

- Linebacker Kaden Elliss with a calf injury. He did not participate in practice all week long.

- EDGE Anfernee Jennings' knee has kept him out of any practice sessions this week as well.

- Guard Jeremiah Wright had a concussion this week, was limited in practice on Thursday, but did not practice Friday and is out for Sunday's game.

Six More Questionable

Oct 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Henderson (26) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those on the questionable list include

- Safety Julian Blackmon, who's been limited in practice due to a shoulder injury

- Wide receiver/returner Barion Brown, though a full participant in Friday's practice session still questionable with a thigh.

- Running back Alvin Kamara with his back injury has been limited the last two days.

- Defensive lineman Christen Miller, who did not practice Friday due to an illness.

Linebacker Jaylan Ford and safety Lorenzo Styles are listed as questionable as they have just been moved from the Designated to Return Injured Reserve list and are in their 21-day practice window. During or by the end of that 21-day practice window, the team must either activate the player to the 53-man active roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

Final Vikings Injury Report Has a Pair Out, Four with Question Marks

A pair of Vikings have been declared out for Sunday

- Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, whose concussion has kept him out of practice all week.

- Cornerback Charles Demmings, hamstring, missed practice once and was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) carries the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those on the questionable list include

- Wide receiver Jordan Addison, who has a hammie and been limited for two days this week.

- Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, ankle, limited all week long.

- Offensive tackle Brian O'Neill, whose knee has limited him for all practice sessions

- Tight end Ben Yurosek, ankle, though he has been a full participant all week long.

Full Saints Injury Report for Friday

Safety Julian Blackmon - Shoulder, Questionable

Wideout Barion Brown - Thigh, Questionable

Linebacker Kaden Elliss, Calf, Out

Tight end Noah Fant, Abdomen, Can Play Sunday

Linebacker Jaylan Ford, Ankle, Questionable (just off IR)

Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, Groin, Can Play Sunday

EDGE Carl Granderson, Ankle, Can Play Sunday

EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Knee, Out

Running back Alvin Kamara, Back, Questionable

Defensive lineman Christen Miller, Illness, Questionable

Wide receiver Chris Olave, Foot, Can Play Sunday

Safety Michael Reid, Ankle, Can Play Sunday

Quarterback Tyler Shough, Left Hand, Can Play Sunday

Safety Lorenzo Styles Jr, Calf, Questionable (just off IR)

Guard Jeremiah Wright, Concussion, Out

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