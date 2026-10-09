Saints Final Injury Report vs Vikings as Long as Your Arm
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The New Orleans Saints final injury report ahead of Sunday's Noon kickoff against Minnesota has been released, and the length of those hurt is getting outrageous.
Trio Out for Sunday
Declared out for the game
- Linebacker Kaden Elliss with a calf injury. He did not participate in practice all week long.
- EDGE Anfernee Jennings' knee has kept him out of any practice sessions this week as well.
- Guard Jeremiah Wright had a concussion this week, was limited in practice on Thursday, but did not practice Friday and is out for Sunday's game.
Six More Questionable
Those on the questionable list include
- Safety Julian Blackmon, who's been limited in practice due to a shoulder injury
- Wide receiver/returner Barion Brown, though a full participant in Friday's practice session still questionable with a thigh.
- Running back Alvin Kamara with his back injury has been limited the last two days.
- Defensive lineman Christen Miller, who did not practice Friday due to an illness.
Linebacker Jaylan Ford and safety Lorenzo Styles are listed as questionable as they have just been moved from the Designated to Return Injured Reserve list and are in their 21-day practice window. During or by the end of that 21-day practice window, the team must either activate the player to the 53-man active roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve.
Final Vikings Injury Report Has a Pair Out, Four with Question Marks
A pair of Vikings have been declared out for Sunday
- Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, whose concussion has kept him out of practice all week.
- Cornerback Charles Demmings, hamstring, missed practice once and was limited on Thursday and Friday.
Those on the questionable list include
- Wide receiver Jordan Addison, who has a hammie and been limited for two days this week.
- Wide receiver Justin Jefferson, ankle, limited all week long.
- Offensive tackle Brian O'Neill, whose knee has limited him for all practice sessions
- Tight end Ben Yurosek, ankle, though he has been a full participant all week long.
Full Saints Injury Report for Friday
Safety Julian Blackmon - Shoulder, Questionable
Wideout Barion Brown - Thigh, Questionable
Linebacker Kaden Elliss, Calf, Out
Tight end Noah Fant, Abdomen, Can Play Sunday
Linebacker Jaylan Ford, Ankle, Questionable (just off IR)
Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, Groin, Can Play Sunday
EDGE Carl Granderson, Ankle, Can Play Sunday
EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Knee, Out
Running back Alvin Kamara, Back, Questionable
Defensive lineman Christen Miller, Illness, Questionable
Wide receiver Chris Olave, Foot, Can Play Sunday
Safety Michael Reid, Ankle, Can Play Sunday
Quarterback Tyler Shough, Left Hand, Can Play Sunday
Safety Lorenzo Styles Jr, Calf, Questionable (just off IR)
Guard Jeremiah Wright, Concussion, Out
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.