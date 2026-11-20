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The New Orleans Saints suffered another frustrating loss Sunday, falling 20-17 to the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome and dropping to 3-6 on the season.

While the Saints continue to struggle to put together a complete performance under head coach Kellen Moore, several players stood out despite the disappointing result.

From a rookie wide receiver's breakout to another dominant showing by a veteran pass rusher, here are four Saints whose stock is rising after Sunday's loss to Carolina.

WR Jordyn Tyson

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) dives for the sideline - Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a rough debut last week against the Cleveland Browns, the rookie wide receiver rebounded in a huge way.

Tyson caught 11 of 13 passes for 80 yards, the most receptions by a Saints rookie since Pierre Thomas in 2007. He emerged as Tyler Shough's most reliable target, with Carolina limiting Chris Olave to three receptions for 30 yards and Devaughn Vele to just two catches for 14 yards.

It's an encouraging sign after he missed the first two months of the season due to a hamstring injury he suffered midway through training camp and it shows that he is now a little more up to speed.

With Tyson and Olave, the Saints have a promising receiving duo to build around.

LB Kaden Elliss

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) is sacked by New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) - Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Elliss delivered arguably his best performance of the season, recording a career-high 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass breakup.

The veteran linebacker continues to justify his offseason acquisition and has established himself as one of the most important pieces of the Saints' defense.

DE Carl Granderson

New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) - John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Granderson recorded seven pressures and a sack against Carolina, extending his streak of consecutive games with a sack to six.

The veteran edge rusher already has matched his career high with 8.5 sacks through nine games, emerging as one of the few consistent bright spots for New Orleans this season.

K Charlie Smyth

New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth (39) is congratulated by Colby Wooden (50) - Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smyth delivered under pressure, connecting on a 55-yard field goal with 41 seconds remaining to tie the game at 17.

Although his kick will be forgotten because the Saints gave up the game-winning field goal just moments later, Smyth continues to demonstrate why he deserves to be the franchise's long-term answer at kicker as he is 4-for-5 on field goal attempts this season.

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