Ten Saints on Injury Report, Over Half Not Taking Part in Practice
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The initial practice report of the week was released by both the Saints and Bears in preparation for upcoming game at Soldier Field this Sunday at Noon.
Saints Injury Report
A slew of Saints were on the first injury list of the week released by the team.
Did Not Participate
- Cornerback Martin Emerson - Concussion
- Center Erik McCoy - Biceps injury
- Safety Justin Reid - Personal matter
- Tackle Asim Richards - Knee injury (his second week missing time)
- Linebacker Pete Werner - Hamstring
- Running back Alvin Kamara - Resting
From what we gathered during Wednesday's sessions and on Monday
- Emerson will be in concussion protocol and will probably be out for Sunday
- McCoy's injury will take two-to-three weeks to heal, not enough to put on the IR, but enough to keep him idle the next couple of games
- Richards is in the same boat as McCoy, except he's a week ahead. We expect him to be limited later this week.
- Werner's hammie will keep him out at least this Sunday
Limited Participation
- Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson - chest injury
- Cornerback Decamerion Richardson - thigh
We expect both to be a full participant by the end of this week and available against the Bears on Sunday.
Full Participation
- Running back CJ Donaldson - shoulder
After missing two games, the short yardage specialist will be ready by Sunday.
Bears Injury Report
The Chicago list was half as long as the Saints and not nearly as severe.
Did Not Participate
- Cornerback Kyler Gordon - shoulder
Gordon is considered day-to-day after going down with the injured shoulder against Tampa Bay a week and a half ago. Though the team is not sharing, it is generally considered that he will sit out the Saints game with a short work week for Chicago, who will be playing on Thanksgiving Day against the Lions.
Limited Participation
- Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons - knee
Chicago held a walkthrough rather than a full practice on Wednesday, thus their injury report was an estimated one. Simmons practice on Monday, sat our Tuesday, and was part of the walkthroughs Wednesday. He is considered to have a good chance of playing this Sunday.
Full Participant
- Wide receiver Luther Burden - Concussion
- Running back Kyle Monangai - Toe
- Cornerback Malik Muhammad - Toe
We expect a more complete injury report from the Bears on Thursday when they hold a full practice session.
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Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.