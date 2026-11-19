Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

The initial practice report of the week was released by both the Saints and Bears in preparation for upcoming game at Soldier Field this Sunday at Noon.

Saints Injury Report

A slew of Saints were on the first injury list of the week released by the team.

Did Not Participate

Cornerback Martin Emerson - Concussion

- Concussion Center Erik McCoy - Biceps injury

- Biceps injury Safety Justin Reid - Personal matter

- Personal matter Tackle Asim Richards - Knee injury (his second week missing time)

- Knee injury (his second week missing time) Linebacker Pete Werner - Hamstring

- Hamstring Running back Alvin Kamara - Resting

From what we gathered during Wednesday's sessions and on Monday

- Emerson will be in concussion protocol and will probably be out for Sunday

- McCoy's injury will take two-to-three weeks to heal, not enough to put on the IR, but enough to keep him idle the next couple of games

- Richards is in the same boat as McCoy, except he's a week ahead. We expect him to be limited later this week.

- Werner's hammie will keep him out at least this Sunday

Limited Participation

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson - chest injury

- chest injury Cornerback Decamerion Richardson - thigh

We expect both to be a full participant by the end of this week and available against the Bears on Sunday.

Full Participation

Running back CJ Donaldson - shoulder

After missing two games, the short yardage specialist will be ready by Sunday.

Bears Injury Report

The Chicago list was half as long as the Saints and not nearly as severe.

Did Not Participate

Cornerback Kyler Gordon - shoulder

Gordon is considered day-to-day after going down with the injured shoulder against Tampa Bay a week and a half ago. Though the team is not sharing, it is generally considered that he will sit out the Saints game with a short work week for Chicago, who will be playing on Thanksgiving Day against the Lions.

Limited Participation

Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons - knee

Chicago held a walkthrough rather than a full practice on Wednesday, thus their injury report was an estimated one. Simmons practice on Monday, sat our Tuesday, and was part of the walkthroughs Wednesday. He is considered to have a good chance of playing this Sunday.

Full Participant

Wide receiver Luther Burden - Concussion

- Concussion Running back Kyle Monangai - Toe

- Toe Cornerback Malik Muhammad - Toe

We expect a more complete injury report from the Bears on Thursday when they hold a full practice session.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .