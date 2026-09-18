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Saints Injury Report Deepens, Baltimore Walking Wounded

A trio listed as questionable, another as doubtful, and another Out for the Saints.
Doug Joubert|
Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) makes a catch over Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) makes a catch over Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The New Orleans Saints Injury list tripled over what was released earlier this week. New names added to that list make the slope a little more slippery heading to Baltimore for a Noon kickoff this Sunday.

Added to the list was deep snapper Zach Wood, who is now officially OUT for the game. We had told you about his calf injury on Tuesday. He has been replaced on the roster by Scott Daly, who was immediately placed on the practice squad by the team. We'll have more on the Saints' roster moves a little later with analysis at Saints On SI.

Now listed as Doubtful, Isiah Stalbird. The linebacker, now in his third year with the Saints, had a couple of tackles with an assist against the Lions. Last season, Stalbird saw his most action, playing in all 17-games on the season, garnering a dozen tackles with 13-assists.

Among those questionable are receiver Chris Olave, who had limited practice today with the team. The fifth year man set a career mark in yardage with 182-yards against Detroit last week. He has been dealing with a hamstring issue, which has him getting limited snaps both yesterday and today.

Also listed as Questionable, EDGE Chase Young. His calf injury has been limiting his practice sessions as well. Though out on the field, the seventh year defensive end did not have full participation today.

The final on the Questionable list for the Saints is defensive lineman Christen Miller. His toe injury has limited him in practice for the last two days.

For the Ravens, a trio of players have already been declared out for Sunday's game:
- linebacker Teddye Buchanan with a knee injury, although he did have limited practices all week, he won't play this weekend.
- defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike was a hopeful for the Ravens this Sunday after a freak neck injury in 2025 in Week 2. Madubuike had neck surgery in April, 2026, hoping to address what could have been a career ending injury. He missed the season opener as well, recovering from that surgery.
- cornerback T.J. Tampa is out after not participating in practice all week. Sources tell us he may be heading for Injured Reserve after an injury that is significant enough to sideline him for multiple weeks.

Only one on the doubtful list:
- wide out Zay Flowers did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited today. He is working with a hamstring issue that knocked him out of the second half of the blowout of the Colts last weekend. In his half of play, Flowers had 5-catches for 150-yards and a touchdown.

Saints Friday Practice List

Position

Player

Injury

Friday Practice

Game Status

TE

Juwan Johnson

Illness

FP

LB

Isaiah Stalbird

Shoulder

DNP

Doubtful

TE

Oscar Delp

Hamstring

FP

EDGE

Cam Jordan

Hamstring

FP

RB

Alvin Kamara

Knee

FP

WR

Chris Olave

Hamstring

LP

Questionable

LS

Zach Wood

Calf

DNP

Out

EDGE

Chase Young

Calf

LP

Questionable

DL

Christian Miller

Toe

LP

Questionable

Ravens Friday Practice List

Position

Player

Injury

Friday Practice

Game Status

WR

Zay Flowers

Hamstring

LP

Doubtful

LB

Trey Hendrickson

Finger

LP

Questionable

G

John Simpson

Groin

LP

Questionable

T

Ronnie Stanley

Toe

LP

Questionable

CB

T.J. Tampa

Knee

DNP

Out

LB

Teddye Buchanan

Knee

LP

Out

S

Keondre Jackson

Shoulder

FP

DT

Nnamdi Madubuike

Neck

LP

Out

S

Jaylinn Hawkins

Chest

FP

WR

Devontez Walker

Groin

FP

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Doug Joubert
DOUG JOUBERT

Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.

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