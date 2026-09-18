Saints Injury Report Deepens, Baltimore Walking Wounded

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The New Orleans Saints Injury list tripled over what was released earlier this week. New names added to that list make the slope a little more slippery heading to Baltimore for a Noon kickoff this Sunday.

Added to the list was deep snapper Zach Wood, who is now officially OUT for the game. We had told you about his calf injury on Tuesday. He has been replaced on the roster by Scott Daly, who was immediately placed on the practice squad by the team. We'll have more on the Saints' roster moves a little later with analysis at Saints On SI.

Now listed as Doubtful, Isiah Stalbird. The linebacker, now in his third year with the Saints, had a couple of tackles with an assist against the Lions. Last season, Stalbird saw his most action, playing in all 17-games on the season, garnering a dozen tackles with 13-assists.

Among those questionable are receiver Chris Olave, who had limited practice today with the team. The fifth year man set a career mark in yardage with 182-yards against Detroit last week. He has been dealing with a hamstring issue, which has him getting limited snaps both yesterday and today.

Also listed as Questionable, EDGE Chase Young. His calf injury has been limiting his practice sessions as well. Though out on the field, the seventh year defensive end did not have full participation today.

The final on the Questionable list for the Saints is defensive lineman Christen Miller. His toe injury has limited him in practice for the last two days.

For the Ravens, a trio of players have already been declared out for Sunday's game:

- linebacker Teddye Buchanan with a knee injury, although he did have limited practices all week, he won't play this weekend.

- defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike was a hopeful for the Ravens this Sunday after a freak neck injury in 2025 in Week 2. Madubuike had neck surgery in April, 2026, hoping to address what could have been a career ending injury. He missed the season opener as well, recovering from that surgery.

- cornerback T.J. Tampa is out after not participating in practice all week. Sources tell us he may be heading for Injured Reserve after an injury that is significant enough to sideline him for multiple weeks.

Only one on the doubtful list:

- wide out Zay Flowers did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited today. He is working with a hamstring issue that knocked him out of the second half of the blowout of the Colts last weekend. In his half of play, Flowers had 5-catches for 150-yards and a touchdown.

Saints Friday Practice List

Position Player Injury Friday Practice Game Status TE Juwan Johnson Illness FP LB Isaiah Stalbird Shoulder DNP Doubtful TE Oscar Delp Hamstring FP EDGE Cam Jordan Hamstring FP RB Alvin Kamara Knee FP WR Chris Olave Hamstring LP Questionable LS Zach Wood Calf DNP Out EDGE Chase Young Calf LP Questionable DL Christian Miller Toe LP Questionable

Ravens Friday Practice List

Position Player Injury Friday Practice Game Status WR Zay Flowers Hamstring LP Doubtful LB Trey Hendrickson Finger LP Questionable G John Simpson Groin LP Questionable T Ronnie Stanley Toe LP Questionable CB T.J. Tampa Knee DNP Out LB Teddye Buchanan Knee LP Out S Keondre Jackson Shoulder FP DT Nnamdi Madubuike Neck LP Out S Jaylinn Hawkins Chest FP WR Devontez Walker Groin FP

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