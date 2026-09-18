Saints Get Concerning Injury Updates on Two Key Players Before Ravens

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Following Thursday's practices on Sept. 17, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens issued their initial injury reports prior to their Week 2 game scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20 at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Saints faced several setbacks on Thursday, coming less than a day after long snapper Zach Wood suffered a calf injury. New Orleans disclosed that wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) and defensive end Chase Young (calf) were both limited in practice. Although both players took part in the portion of practice accessible to reporters, their availability for Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens remains uncertain, with further updates expected tomorrow.

On a more positive note, tight end Juwan Johnson made his return to practice as a limited participant while recovering from an illness.

New Orleans received further encouraging updates. Running back Alvin Kamara (knee) fully participated again for the second day in a row, while defensive end Cameron Jordan (hamstring) was limited but was moving in the right direction.

Ravens Injury Report

Regarding the Ravens, the outlook remains mostly unchanged.

Their primary concern centers on wideout Zay Flowers, who aggravated his hamstring during Baltimore's 41-23 Week 1 win over Indianapolis. Head coach Jesse Minter labeled Flowers as day-to-day, expressing optimism earlier in the week regarding his recovery. Before leaving the game against the Colts, Flowers recorded five receptions for 150 yards and a score.

In addition, rookie receiver Ja’Kobi Lane was moved to injured reserve following Wednesday's wrist surgery and is expected to sit out a minimum of four contests. To fill the spot on the 53-man roster, Baltimore signed veteran receiver Chris Moore.

The offensive line standard calls for monitoring as starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) and left guard John Simpson (groin) were both absent from Wednesday's practice session.

On defense, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger) and cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. (knee) did not participate, whereas defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike showed positive momentum by practicing in a limited capacity while recovering from a neck injury.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report

Sep 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is tackled by. Detroit Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (23) during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Juwan Johnson (illness): Did not participate

LB Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder): Did not participate

TE Oscar Delp (hamstring): Limited

EDGE Cameron Jordan (hamstring): Limited

RB Alvin Kamara (knee): Full

DL Davon Godchaux (not injury related/rest): Did not participate

WR Chris Olave (hamstring): Limited

LS Zach Wood (calf): DNP

EDGE Chase Young (calf): Limited

Baltimore Ravens injury report

Sep 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates after he scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DL Calais Campbell (not injury related/rest): Did not participate

WR Zay Flowers (hamstring): Did not participate

OLB Trey Hendrickson (finger): Did not participate

G John Simpson (groin): Did not participate

T Ronnie Stanley (toe): Did not participate

CB T.J. Tampa (knee): Did not participate

LB Teddye Buchanan (knee): Limited

S Keondre Jackson (shoulder): Limited

DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck): Limited

S Jaylinn Hawkins (chest): Full

WR Devontez Walker (groin): Full

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