Saints Get Concerning Injury Updates on Two Key Players Before Ravens
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Following Thursday's practices on Sept. 17, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens issued their initial injury reports prior to their Week 2 game scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 20 at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Saints faced several setbacks on Thursday, coming less than a day after long snapper Zach Wood suffered a calf injury. New Orleans disclosed that wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) and defensive end Chase Young (calf) were both limited in practice. Although both players took part in the portion of practice accessible to reporters, their availability for Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens remains uncertain, with further updates expected tomorrow.
On a more positive note, tight end Juwan Johnson made his return to practice as a limited participant while recovering from an illness.
New Orleans received further encouraging updates. Running back Alvin Kamara (knee) fully participated again for the second day in a row, while defensive end Cameron Jordan (hamstring) was limited but was moving in the right direction.
Ravens Injury Report
Regarding the Ravens, the outlook remains mostly unchanged.
Their primary concern centers on wideout Zay Flowers, who aggravated his hamstring during Baltimore's 41-23 Week 1 win over Indianapolis. Head coach Jesse Minter labeled Flowers as day-to-day, expressing optimism earlier in the week regarding his recovery. Before leaving the game against the Colts, Flowers recorded five receptions for 150 yards and a score.
In addition, rookie receiver Ja’Kobi Lane was moved to injured reserve following Wednesday's wrist surgery and is expected to sit out a minimum of four contests. To fill the spot on the 53-man roster, Baltimore signed veteran receiver Chris Moore.
The offensive line standard calls for monitoring as starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) and left guard John Simpson (groin) were both absent from Wednesday's practice session.
On defense, edge rusher Trey Hendrickson (finger) and cornerback T.J. Tampa Jr. (knee) did not participate, whereas defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike showed positive momentum by practicing in a limited capacity while recovering from a neck injury.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report
- TE Juwan Johnson (illness): Did not participate
- LB Isaiah Stalbird (shoulder): Did not participate
- TE Oscar Delp (hamstring): Limited
- EDGE Cameron Jordan (hamstring): Limited
- RB Alvin Kamara (knee): Full
- DL Davon Godchaux (not injury related/rest): Did not participate
- WR Chris Olave (hamstring): Limited
- LS Zach Wood (calf): DNP
- EDGE Chase Young (calf): Limited
Baltimore Ravens injury report
- DL Calais Campbell (not injury related/rest): Did not participate
- WR Zay Flowers (hamstring): Did not participate
- OLB Trey Hendrickson (finger): Did not participate
- G John Simpson (groin): Did not participate
- T Ronnie Stanley (toe): Did not participate
- CB T.J. Tampa (knee): Did not participate
- LB Teddye Buchanan (knee): Limited
- S Keondre Jackson (shoulder): Limited
- DT Nnamdi Madubuike (neck): Limited
- S Jaylinn Hawkins (chest): Full
- WR Devontez Walker (groin): Full
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant