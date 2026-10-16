Saints Injury Report: Olave Questionable as Giants Face Offensive Line Concerns

As pressure mounts around the organization , the New Orleans Saints look to end their losing skid and get back on track on the road against the New York Giants on Sunday, but concerns linger over their latest injury report.

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The Saints' top receiving target, Chris Olave, who missed the last two practices with an illness, was a limited participant Friday. If Olave can play Sunday, starting quarterback Tyler Shough can breathe a sigh of relief.

Olave has recorded 39 catches for 537 yards with a touchdown. Olave is second in the league in receiving yards and is tied for third in receptions.

On defense, linebacker Kaden Elliss and edge rusher Anfernee Jennings are out again for Sunday.

Elliss, who is arguably the Saints’ best player at his position, has been greatly missed as the Saints have allowed 179 yards per game on the ground since his injury during their 35-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

Concerns about Season Reach the Top

After Saints owner Gayle Benson said the Saints’ 1-4 start was “unacceptable” earlier in the week, head coach Kellen Moore said after practice he speaks with her regularly and communicated with her throughout the week.

"We're all just trying to reach the same goal," Moore said. "We all want to win football games, and so we're all working toward that."

Injuries abound on Both Sides

As for the Giants, edge rusher Abdul Carter and starting offensive tackles Jermaine Eluemunor and Andrew Thomas have been listed as questionable.

The availability of both Eluemunor and Thomas could have major implications for Sunday's matchup, particularly against a solid edge rusher rotation of New Orleans’ Carl Granderson, Chase Young and Cameron Jordan.

The Saints will take on the Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium is set for noon CDT.

Complete Friday Injury Report

New Orleans Saints

LB Kaden Elliss: Out (calf)

LB Anfernee Jennings: Out (knee)

RB Alvin Kamara: Questionable (back)

WR Chris Olave: Questionable (illness)

DT Nathan Shepherd: Questionable (illness)

CB Lorenzo Styles: Questionable (knee)

LS Zach Wood: Questionable (calf)

New York Giants

LB Abdul Carter: Questionable (calf)

T Andrew Thomas: Questionable (groin)

T Jermaine Eluemunor: Questionable (calf)

CB Colton Hood: Out (concussion)

TE Theo Johnson: Out (neck)

S Tyler Nubin: Out (neck)

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