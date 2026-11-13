Saints Injury Report: Three Remain Sidelined, Etienne Participates for Second Consecutive Day

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The New Orleans Saints are dealing with several injury concerns, particularly along the offensive line, but Thursday's injury report also provided some encouraging developments ahead of Sunday's NFC South showdown against the Carolina Panthers.

Center Erik McCoy (biceps) missed his second consecutive practice , while offensive tackles Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) and Taliese Fuaga remained limited. Guard David Edwards (knee) was also limited.

Running back Alvin Kamara (back) returned to full participation after taking his weekly rest day, while tight end Noah Fant (back) also upgraded to full participation. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) remained limited, leaving his availability uncertain as he continues to make his first appearance since its week 3 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Defensively, rookie defensive tackle Christen Miller (knee) was downgraded to a nonparticipant after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday. Cornerbacks Martin Emerson Jr. (shin) and Quincy Riley were limited.

Running back CJ Donaldson (shoulder) also missed his second straight practice, while offensive tackle Asim Richards (thumb) participated fully.

Overall, the Saints listed 12 players on Thursday's injury report, including three who did not practice. Friday's final injury report will provide a clearer picture of which players could be unavailable against Carolina.

As for the Carolina Panthers, it had just one player miss Thursday's practice, with linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot) sitting out for the second consecutive day.

Defensive end Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) and offensive guard Damien Lewis (knee) were limited, while Chuba Hubbard (rest), Jonathon Brooks (groin), Brady Christensen (hamstring), Mike Jackson (groin), Will Lee III (hamstring) and Xavier Legette (knee) participated fully ahead of Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints will take on the Panthers on Sunday at noon at the Caesars Superdome.

New Orleans Saints

Did Not Practice (DNP)

CJ Donaldson (shoulder)

Erik McCoy (biceps)

Christen Miller (knee)

Limited Participation

Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle)

David Edwards (knee)

Martin Emerson Jr. (shin)

Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring)

Taliese Fuaga

Quincy Riley

Full Participation

Alvin Kamara (back)

Noah Fant (back)

Asim Richards (thumb)

Carolina Panthers

Did Not Practice (DNP)

Bobby Okereke (foot)

Limited Participation

Jaelan Phillips (hamstring)

Damien Lewis (knee)

Full Participation

Jonathon Brooks (groin)

Brady Christensen (hamstring)

Chuba Hubbard (rest)

Mike Jackson (groin)

Will Lee III (hamstring)

Xavier Legette (knee)

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