Saints Injury Report: Three Remain Sidelined, Etienne Participates for Second Consecutive Day
In this story:
Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.
The New Orleans Saints are dealing with several injury concerns, particularly along the offensive line, but Thursday's injury report also provided some encouraging developments ahead of Sunday's NFC South showdown against the Carolina Panthers.
Center Erik McCoy (biceps) missed his second consecutive practice, while offensive tackles Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle) and Taliese Fuaga remained limited. Guard David Edwards (knee) was also limited.
Running back Alvin Kamara (back) returned to full participation after taking his weekly rest day, while tight end Noah Fant (back) also upgraded to full participation. Running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) remained limited, leaving his availability uncertain as he continues to make his first appearance since its week 3 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Defensively, rookie defensive tackle Christen Miller (knee) was downgraded to a nonparticipant after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday. Cornerbacks Martin Emerson Jr. (shin) and Quincy Riley were limited.
Running back CJ Donaldson (shoulder) also missed his second straight practice, while offensive tackle Asim Richards (thumb) participated fully.
Overall, the Saints listed 12 players on Thursday's injury report, including three who did not practice. Friday's final injury report will provide a clearer picture of which players could be unavailable against Carolina.
As for the Carolina Panthers, it had just one player miss Thursday's practice, with linebacker Bobby Okereke (foot) sitting out for the second consecutive day.
Defensive end Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) and offensive guard Damien Lewis (knee) were limited, while Chuba Hubbard (rest), Jonathon Brooks (groin), Brady Christensen (hamstring), Mike Jackson (groin), Will Lee III (hamstring) and Xavier Legette (knee) participated fully ahead of Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints will take on the Panthers on Sunday at noon at the Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints
Did Not Practice (DNP)
- CJ Donaldson (shoulder)
- Erik McCoy (biceps)
- Christen Miller (knee)
Limited Participation
- Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle)
- David Edwards (knee)
- Martin Emerson Jr. (shin)
- Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring)
- Taliese Fuaga
- Quincy Riley
Full Participation
- Alvin Kamara (back)
- Noah Fant (back)
- Asim Richards (thumb)
Carolina Panthers
Did Not Practice (DNP)
- Bobby Okereke (foot)
Limited Participation
- Jaelan Phillips (hamstring)
- Damien Lewis (knee)
Full Participation
- Jonathon Brooks (groin)
- Brady Christensen (hamstring)
- Chuba Hubbard (rest)
- Mike Jackson (groin)
- Will Lee III (hamstring)
- Xavier Legette (knee)
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant