Etienne Back, as Saints Get Ready for Division Showdown with Carolina

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For the first time since earlier October, Saints running back Travis Etienne, Jr, saw the practice field. A-chan went on injured reserve after coming up lame with a hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Raiders.

Saints fans can expect Etienne to rejoin the Saints lineup this Sunday at Noon when New Orleans hosts Carolina. Both teams are 3-5 coming into the game, tied atop the NFC South. The winner of this game will take the lead as the second half of the season begins.

"it was good to get Travis back out there, get him in pads" head coach Kellen Moore said today, "always good for these guys just to get back into football. We'll just let the week kind of play itself out and we'll see what it looks like."

Look for our complete look at the Saints and Panthers injury report later today .

"It was great (having him back)," quarterback Tyler Shough said after practice today. "I think just his comfortability with the offense, you know, getting those reps back again is going to be key. Every week he's been adamant with the playbook, and he's been working his butt off, so it's going to be good just adding that element, and I know when we were rolling, you know, early on in the season, training camp, it's hard to stop him. So we've got to get him those touches and get him back going, and I'm excited to have him back."

The Jennings, Louisiana native came back home in March, signing a four-year, $52-million deal with the Saints. He was a first round choice in 2021 by Jacksonville

Expect Tyson's Role to Increase

As part of his media conference today, Moore was asked how the work for rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson will progress after coming off a hamstring injury that kept him out the entire season until the Browns game.

"I think, in his mind, he could have played a lot more snaps last week," Moore shared. "I thought he did a good job. We'll certainly add a healthy dose more (plays this week), and it'll start feeling more like a normal volume, I think, moving forward.

"The nice thing is Bryce (Lance) and Barion (Brown) played a ton of snaps. They can go out there and play. And so we're not confined by a three-man rotation or something like that.

"(for Tyson) I think for him, the catch-and-run opportunities are obviously really valuable. His ability to make plays out in space. You know, he's going to keep working through the ball security that popped up on that first play."

Offensive Line Shuffles

Also part of today's conversation with Moore was the injury to center Eric McCoy. The veteran hurt his bicep in the Browns' game and did not participate in today's session. Cesar Ruiz worked through today's practice, as did William Sherman.

"We're going to play Cesar at center," Moore explained. "So he's done a great job. He's obviously made this move a few times. And, you know, he hopped out there and he practiced really well.

"We've got plenty of guys who can play in different rotations," Moore continued. "Sherm's got a role that, you know, can kind of take its course each week. Jeremiah (Wright) played some right guard. Cesar's a really good center. And, you know, he's done a nice job of right guard. And, you know, we feel like this will be a good rotation for us."

Expect Wright to get the starting nod at the right guard slot with Ruiz slate for center for the extent that McCoy's injury keeps him out.

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