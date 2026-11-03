Saints Kicker Released, Former RB Returns from Cleveland, Saints On SI Analysis

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The New Orleans Saints announced today two personnel moves: one that was not a surprise and another that was a pleasant one.

The Saints have moved on from veteran kicker Daniel Carlson. The nine-year veteran was handed his walking papers by the team today after a hot and cold half-a-season, one that was mostly cold.

In his seven games in New Orleans, Carlson attempted 12-field goals, making eight for a 66.7% clip. Except for his two games with Minnesota in 2018, that's his worst field goal percentage, including the 81.5% that got him fired in Las Vegas last year. In addition, the former Auburn kicker, chosen in the 5th round by the Vikings in 2018, missed two of the 18-extra points he attempted this season for the Saints.



Saints On SI Analysis: What Does This Mean for the Kicking Game?

Though no move has been made yet, head coach Kellen Moore was asked on Monday about any tryouts this week for kicker this week, and he said there would be none.



Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth (39) makes an extra point during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That leaves the Saints with International Player Pathway practice squad player Charlie Smyth. If he is called up with no other tryouts this week, Smyth kicked for the Saints last season. In his six games, he hit 12-of-the-16 field goals he tried, a 75% rate. His longest was a 57-yarder. He made all 13-extra points he attempted.

Familiar Face Rejoins Saints Running Back Room

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Audric Estime (30) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making a circuitous journey, running back Audric Estimé has returned to New Orleans. He was claimed by the Saints after Cleveland waived him outright on Monday.

Estimé first signed with the Saints in October,2025 after injuries decimated the running back room. Two weeks later, he was promoted to the active roster, playing in his first game on December 7th against Tampa Bay. In a week 17 victory over Tennessee, he had a career-high 94-yards rushing and a touchdown.



Estimé was drafted in the fifth round out of Notre Dame by the Denver Broncos. He has spent most of his career on team's offseason rosters or practice squads, including the Saints. On September 22 of this year, he was waved by the Saints with an injury settlement, spending time with the Vikings, then the Browns on both team's practice squads before Cleveland waived him on November 2nd.

Saints On SI Analysis: How Does This Affect the RB Room?

This is a move welcomed by many who viewed pre-season results, when Estimé was reliable and a strong downhill runner. Though CJ Donaldson is that kind of runner as well, Donaldson is under concussion protocol, which could keep him out of commission for at least another week. In addition, there has been no word on the progress of Travis Etienne Jr and whether or not he will be able to come off the Designated to Return/Injured Reserve List. Expect Estimé to fill the Donaldson role in the short term.

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