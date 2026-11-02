Saints Make Coaching Staff Changes, but Mickey Loomis Shouldn't Escape Blame

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The New Orleans Saints have fired run game coordinator T.J. Paganetti following their Week 8 bye, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

The decision comes as head coach Kellen Moore attempts to fix one of the NFL's least productive rushing attacks, with New Orleans sitting at 2-5 through seven games.

The Saints have parted ways with run game coordinator TJ Paganetti, according to sources. Paganetti came from Philadelphia, where he helped architect the run game and was part of developing one of the league’s best offensive lines — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 2, 2026

The Saints are averaging just 86 rushing yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry, with their struggles reaching a low point in a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Paris on Oct. 25.

New Orleans had one of the most embarrassing rushing performances in franchise history, managing only 18 rushing yards on 17 attempts and averaging a dismal 1.1 yards per carry.

Paganetti joined Moore's staff in 2025 after spending 10 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles , where he helped develop one of the NFL's most dominant rushing attacks.

During Philadelphia's Super Bowl-winning 2024 season, the Eagles rushed for a franchise-record 3,048 yards and averaged 179.3 yards per game, ranking second in the NFL.

However, that success never consistently translated to New Orleans.

While Paganetti deserves some responsibility, the Saints' problems extend beyond coaching.

Mickey Loomis is Just as Responsible for Lack of Run Game

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis during the Jimmy Graham retirement at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Moore is getting heat for the Saints’ offensive struggles, ultimately the biggest issue with the New Orleans Saints is the person who hired him: general manager Mickey Loomis .

Loomis is responsible for building the roster, including the backfield and the offensive line, the two weakest links on the Saints.

The running back room, featuring Alvin Kamara, Travis Etienne, Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson, hasn't delivered consistent production.

Etienne's placement on injured reserve has further complicated matters, especially when the Saints signed him on a four-year, $52 million deal. Kamara, by contrast, hasn't shown the same explosiveness that made him one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers.

The offensive line also remains a concern despite significant investments, including first-round selections Kelvin Banks Jr., Taliese Fuaga and Cesar Ruiz along with the free agent signing of David Edwards for $76 million

New Orleans has struggled to consistently create running lanes, particularly along the interior, leaving its running backs with limited opportunities.

Paganetti arrived in 2025 after spending 10 seasons with Philadelphia, where he helped develop one of the NFL's most productive rushing attacks. However, the Eagles also had considerably better offensive line personnel.

Moore and Loomis must now share responsibility for determining whether the Saints' struggles stem from their offensive philosophy, player development or questionable roster construction.

Firing Paganetti sends a message that the current production is unacceptable, but changing coordinators won't automatically solve personnel deficiencies.

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