3 Free Agents Still Available Who Could Start for the Saints

While the first wave of free agency across the National Football League has come to an end, that doesn't mean that the market is closed.

The first few days of free agency are always hectic and feature a massive amount of moves. It's the case every year. The legal tampering period opened up on Monday and went through Wednesday afternoon. The New Orleans Saints were among the most active teams out there as they signed Travis Etienne Jr., David Edwards, Noah Fant and Kaden Elliss, among others. The moves haven't stopped coming since the new league year began on Wednesday and the Saints should still be looking.

For New Orleans, the position groups that they should be watching closely are wide receiver, cornerback and the pass rush.

With that being said, here are three free agents who are still available and could start for New Orleans.

Keenan Allen — Most Recent Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) runs the ball in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The idea of signing Allen just makes too much sense. He has played in Kellen Moore's offense and has had success. Moore's lone season as the Chargers' offensive coordinator was in 2023. That season, Allen had 1,243 yards in just 13 games. It is the most yards that he has had in a season since 2017 and the second-highest total of his career. The Saints' receiver room is young with Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele. Add a veteran like Allen, who is still great, and the offense will be explosive.

L'Jarius Sneed — Most Recent Team: Tennessee Titans

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs the ball against Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that the Titans are releasing Sneed.



"Titans are releasing CB L'Jarius Sneed, which will save Tennessee $11.4 million against the cap, per sources," Schefter wrote. "Titans informed Snead’s agents, the Katz Brothers, of their decision today; Sneed now will become a free agent."



Sneed is a two-time Super Bowl champion and is from the area and went to Louisiana Tech for college.

Haason Reddick — Most Recent Team: Arizona Cardinals

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Haason Reddick (5) reacts after a play against the New York Jets in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Reddick was elite at one point. He was an All-Pro in 2022 and finished fourth in the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award race. That season, he racked up 16 sacks with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 11 in 2023 with Philadelphia, but was traded to the New York Jets before the 2024 season. He held out and it was a mess and then he spent the 2025 season with the Cardinals. He has just 3 1/2 sacks over the last two seasons total. But he's just 31 years old and would give the team another potential high-end pass rusher with Cameron Jordan still a free agent.