3 Trade Targets Saints Should Circle for 2026 Offseason

The New Orleans Saints shouldn't leave any stone unturned this offseason.

New Orleans is in its best position salary cap-wise in a long time entering the offseason. On top of this, the Saints are also coming off a season that brought exactly what the franchise needed: hope. New Orleans went 6-11 overall in 2025, which actually was one game better than the 2024 season. That's not the point, though. The Saints won five of Tyler Shough's nine starts and are poised for more in 2026.

That's why this offseason is so important. New Orleans realistically could make a run at the top spot in the NFC South in 2026, depending on how this offseason goes. With the offseason starting up, various free agents have already been talked about as possibilities for the franchise.

Let's take a break from free agency, though. What about the trade block?

The Saints need to be aggressive

Here are three trade candidates for the Saints to target:

DJ Moore — Current Team: Chicago Bears

Moore landed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Bears that has him under contract through the 2029 season. While this is the case, his role with the Bears took a step back in 2025. He had 50 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games. He had 966 yards in 2024 and 1,364 yards in 2023. Moore was listed on Pro Football Focus' list of potential offseason trade candidates and it's not hard to see why. He has all of the talent in the world, but the Bears have cheaper options in Luther Burden and Rome Odunze.

Jermaine Johnson II — Current Team: New York Jets

Johnson was a hot name on the trade block ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, although the Jets didn't end up moving him. With Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis up in the air with free agency coming, it would be wise to at least think about adding another edge rusher. Johnson has elite upside and would pair well with Chase Young and hopefully Jordan and Davis if they return.

Marlon Humphrey — Current Team: Baltimore Ravens

Another guy on Pro Football Focus' list of potential trade candidates. Humphrey is a four-time Pro Bowler and with Alontae Taylor hitting the open market this offseason, it would be good to add another experienced, veteran corner.

