Saints Linked to Steelers, Chargers Starters to Protect Tyler Shough

The New Orleans Saints need to continue building up the offensive line this offseason ahead of Tyler Shough’s second season in the National Football League.

New Orleans' offensive line has a lot of upside. Kelvin Banks Jr. looked comfortable in his first season in the NFL in 2025. When healthy, 2024 first-rounder Taliese Fuaga also impressed at the other offensive tackle spot. It's between the offensive tackles where the Saints need to look. When healthy, Erik McCoy is one of the better centers in football. But he only played in seven games in 2025. Luke Fortner replaced McCoy when he was injured. At guard, the Saints had Cesar Ruiz, Torricelli Simpkins III and Dillon Radunz. Trevor Penning was an option, but he was traded.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

McCoy is under contract for two more seasons. For the Saints, they should prioritize the guard spot and find at least one upgrade. Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune and The Advocate floated two intriguing options: Zion Johnson of the Los Angeles Chargers and Isaac Seumalo of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Saints will have options this offseason

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) and Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) react after a play during the first half against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Navarro-Imagn Images | William Navarro-Imagn Images

"Los Angeles Chargers G Zion Johnson: Johnson has familiarity with Saints coach Kellen Moore, who served as Los Angeles’ offensive coordinator in 2023," Paras wrote. "And Johnson is one of the rare Chargers linemen who has stayed healthy and can block. That’s a plus. Pittsburgh Steelers G Isaac Seumalo: This free agency class isn’t lacking interior linemen, which lines up well with the Saints’ needs. Seumalo is one of the more consistent linemen in this year’s group."

Johnson is a four-year NFL veteran and is just 26 years old. Over the last four seasons, he has played in 66 total games, including 65 starts. Seumalo would be a better fit between the two. He's a one-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, who have been known for building high-end offensive lines. He has 125 games of experience under his belt, including 104 starts.

Beyond these two, another guy who could be worth considering this offseason if he actually is made available is fellow Chargers offensive lineman Mekhi Becton. He spent the season with Kellen Moore with the Eagles in 2024 and won a Super Bowl. There have been rumors out there that the Chargers could move on this offseason. If so, he's another guy to add to the list.

More NFL: Saints Have Easy Cameron Jordan Decision to Make