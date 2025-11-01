AFC Contender Wants Saints' Chris Olave But Aren't Getting Him
There has been plenty of noise out there ahead of the 2025 National Football League trade deadline for the New Orleans Saints, but fans seemingly don't need to worry about Chris Olave.
Rumors have been swirling for weeks, although Olave hasn't gotten the same buzz as players like Rashid Shaheed or Alontae Taylor. Olave was a rumored trade candidate, but that idea shifted as reports came out that the two sides discussed a contract extension, seemingly ending the chances of a deal.
Although Olave isn't likely to be moved, The Athletic's Dianna Russini shared some intel on Saturday, including the fact that the Buffalo Bills reportedly were interested in him.
"The Bills were one of the teams that inquired in recent weeks about Saints WR Chris Olave. New Orleans is still expected to retain its top wideout," Russini said.
The Saints absolutely should not trade Chris Olave
There was speculation about the Bills, but this is the first time reports have popped up confirming the idea from one of the top insiders in the NFL. The Bills are among the top contenders in the AFC, but they seemingly won't be getting Olave.
This is for the best for the Saints. Tyler Shough is going to be the starting quarterback for New Orleans moving forward. Olave is the top weapon for him in the receiver room. Keeping him with the franchise will make the transition easier for the rookie because he will still have the safety blanket for the offense.
The rumors really didn't make sense for Olave because he's 25 years old and is under contract next year as well. There's a reason why contenders want him. He has 52 catches for 503 yards and three touchdowns in eight games. Last year, he only played eight games due to concussions. He's gotten a reputation of being injury-prone, but that isn't fair. He was unlucky last year. But, there's no reason to move him.
The best-case scenario is signing Olave to an extension and each report that has come out over the last few days is at least a sign that he isn't leaving.
More NFL: Demario Davis Raises Eyebrows With Trade Deadline Comments