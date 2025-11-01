Demario Davis Raises Eyebrows With Trade Deadline Comments
The clock continues to tick down and now there are just three days until the 2025 National Football League trade deadline.
That means there are just three days left until we find out how much of the noise around the Saints has been real, and how much has just been speculation. As of writing, the Saints haven't made a deal yet. But, a handful of the team's stars, including longtime veterans like Demario Davis and Alvin Kamara, have at least had their names in rumors.
It's too early to know who the Saints will move, but Davis did address the rumors with a perfect message, as seen in a clip shared by NewOrleans.Football.
"I have had a blessed career here," Davis said. "It's been everything I could've asked for and imagined in a team to be on. I've been able to help the team and the team has helped my career. This city means so much to me and my family. I think when you're blessed and you understand that, you're grateful for every moment that you have. At the end of the day, it is a business and you have to be aware of that. And at the end of the day, my mindset has been control what you can control. When decisions and stuff like that come up, I think so much of that is outside of our control as players.
Should the Saints keep Demario Davis?
"What I'm doing is controlling what I can control and that's my attitude and how I show up each and every single day. I love where we are right now, I don't like the situation and the results I'll continue to say. But, I feel like I'm a person who was built for adversity because when I was in college, one of the signs that was on my locker was, 'You learn a lot about a person how they win, but you learn all about a person with how they lose.' I think these types of seasons is where your character gets reflected the most and if I wasn't here, I wouldn't be having this opportunity."
Davis has been a star in New Orleans for a long time. His future is up in the air right now, like many players with the franchise, but you can't ask for much more out of a guy as a fan. Davis is having an elite season. He has 72 tackles in eight games and has one pass defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one quarterback hit on top of this.
He's doing everything he can, and from his comments clearly sounds like New Orleans is where he wants to be, despite a 1-7 record.
While this is the case, opening his comments by saying "I have had a blessed career here" and followed by saying that his time in New Orleans has been "everything I could've asked for," at least raised eyebrows a bit. Mix in the fact that he talked about the NFL being a business, and there's certainly some intrigue there. Although the Saints arguably should keep him.
There are just three days until the deadline passes and it's hard not to root for him to stick around, but comments like these at least make it sound not guaranteed.
