Alvin Kamara–Ravens Buzz Doesn’t Make Much Sense

The New Orleans Saints don't need to make a change in the running back room at this time.

New Orleans entered free agency with a clear hole in the room and plugged it by signing Travis Etienne Jr. If the season were to start tomorrow, and the Saints had Etienne and Alvin Kamara leading the way out of the backfield with Devin Neal as a depth option, they would be in a very good position.

The Saints and Kamara agreed to restructure his deal and as of right now, he's under contract for the 2026 season. Since the Etienne signing, a lot of the chatter out there has been about the idea of Kamara being elsewhere in 2026, either retired or on another team. For example, CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo shared a column highlighting "possible landing spots" after New Orleans landed Etienne. One surprising team mentioned was the Baltimore Ravens.

The Saints' running back room is very good on paper

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Baltimore Ravens," DeArdo wrote. "Like Denver, Baltimore already has its starting running back in place in Derrick Henry, who like Kamara has enjoyed a decorated career. Kamara, though, could be a nice complement for Henry while also being another receiving option for Lamar Jackson.

"Baltimore makes even more sense when you consider that the Ravens chose not to tender Keaton Mitchell, which means that the promising young running back is a free agent. The Ravens still have Justice Hill, but they could use a change-of-pace running back like Kamara."

The reason why the Ravens are a surprising fit is because of the argument that he could be a "nice complement" for Derrick Henry. He would be, but that's not the point. If the idea is pairing Kamara with another good running back, why not just do that in New Orleans? Kamara has been very vocal that he doesn't want to play anywhere else. A Kamara-Etienne tandem would be very good. Leaving to just go somewhere else where he wouldn't be the guaranteed No. 1 back just sounds a bit backwards. He has been open about wanting to be in New Orleans and just restructured his deal.

Saints head coach Kellen Moore recently was asked about Kamara and didn't give away too much, acknowledging that the team is going "through that process." Regardless, leaving for potentially fewer opportunities just doesn't sound like it would make much sense.