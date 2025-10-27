Alvin Kamara Sets NFL Record Saints Fans Can Be Proud Of
The New Orleans Saints had another tough day overall on Sunday when they took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New Orleans struggled throughout the game overall, couldn’t protect the ball, and ultimately benched Spencer Rattler for Tyler Shough. It’s easy to get caught up in all of the negatives of the afternoon. But, Alvin Kamara was a bit of a bright spot for the team as he made National Football League history by becoming the first player in league history with 600 or more rushes and 600 or more catches for one franchise, per the team.
"The first player in NFL history to have 600+ catches & 600+ rushes for one team in their career," the Saints said. "New Orleans Saint, Alvin Kamara."
Alvin Kamara is a New Orleans legend
The Saints have had a rough 2025 season, to say the least. New Orleans is sitting in last place in the NFC South at 1-7 and there really aren't a lot of signs right now that the team will be able to pull itself out in the near future, at least this season.
But, Kamara has remained someone that Saints fans should be happy about each week. Even in a down season by his standards, Kamara still has been one of the more productive offensive players for the team. Plus, his unwavering support for New Orleans can't go unnoticed as well. This is a guy who realistically could help a contender right now. The trade deadline is coming up and he obviously is someone a contender would want to help their running game. That's why there have been seemingly endless rumors out there about him.
That's true, but over and over, Kamara has reaffirmed his commitment to the city and even hinted he would retire if New Orleans tried to trade him.
There aren't a lot of players like Kamara out there. He's been loyal to New Orleans and continues to rack up accolades left and right. The fact that he's the only player in NFL history to reach at least 600 rushes and 600 receptions for one team is somewhat surprising, but just goes to show that New Orleans has someone it should be fired up about each week. No matter what happens the rest of the season, at least Saints fans have him.
