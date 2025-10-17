What Alvin Kamara's Trade Comments Mean For Saints
Over the last few weeks, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been the most talked about players on the roster when it has come to trade chatter.
With the trade deadline under three weeks away, things are starting to get more real. Rather than just people throwing names out there that could hypothetically get moved, we have started to see some traction around the league. There have been a few trades, but most of the bigger moves likely won't come until closer to the November 4th trade deadline itself. But, insiders have started to jump in with information as well about who could be moved and the noise is getting louder.
Kamara was at the center of most of the chatter for the Saints because he is still one of the game's best overall running backs and if New Orleans was willing to move on from him, there surely would be a contender out there that wanted him. But, he shut that all down on Thursday. Kamara spoke to the media and said that he would go drink a "pina colada somewhere" if the Saints traded him insinuating that he would rather retire than get dealt.
Alvin Kamara shut the possibility down
So, with all of that being said, what does all of this mean for the Saints ahead of the trade deadline?
Alvin Kamara's impact
Kamara has been talked about a lot because he's a big-name star and a running back-needy team could've used him. The Kansas City Chiefs have been a popular team linked to Kamara throughout the season so far. But, Kamara insinuating that he would retire likely ends the chances of a trade happening this season. That doesn't mean people will stop throwing his name in mock trades, but a deal no longer seems likely. Back in 2018, the New England Patriots considered trading Rob Gronkowski to the Detroit Lions and he said he would retire rather than get dealt and a trade never came to fruition.
Impact on other trade candidates
Kamara hasn't been the only name in trade chatter. Guys like Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have been right there with him. If Kamara isn't going to get dealt and the team struggles over the next few weeks and wants to bring back some sort of draft capital, it puts the spotlight even more on Olave and Shaheed. Olave is under contract next season whereas Shaheed is not.
Could the Saints avoid a sell-off entirely?
This is another possibility. This past offseason, it seemed likely that the Saints would rebuild as they faced a troubling cap situation, an aging roster, and coming off a last-place finish. Well, New Orleans zigged when people thought they would zag. New Orleans added, rather than subtract with guys like Justin Reid and Brandin Cooks and re-signed Chase Young and Juwan Johnson. New Orleans is 1-5, but it has shown positive signs this season and has a somewhat easy schedule ahead with matchups against the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, and two against the Carolina Panthers on the docket. New Orleans may not be a playoff team, but it can hypothetically still dig itself out of this hole.
