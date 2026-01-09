What Saints Are Saying After Alvin Kamara's Injury-Plagued Season

The New Orleans Saints turned their season around in the second half of the 2025 campaign, but were not at full strength.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara went down on Nov. 23 due to knee and ankle injuries and never was able to return to action for the franchise. Kamara was never placed on the Injured Reserve, but wasn't able to return to the field. Overall, Kamara played in 11 games and finished the season with 471 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, 33 catches, and 186 receiving yards.

Kamara is a nine-year veteran at this point and is 30 years old. Earlier in the season, there was questions about his future in the league. He was in trade rumors and made it clear he didn't want to play elsewhere, which some took as the running back saying he'd rather retire than get traded. Kamara cleared up the comments afterward and made it clear again that New Orleans is where he wants to be. He's under contract for one more season. Saints head coach Kellen Moore and general manager Mickey Loomis spoke about the New Orleans star earlier in the week and described where things currently are.

The Saints RB missed time down the stretch

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I love Alvin," Moore said. "What Alvin has meant to this organization has been awesome. He’s come in and has put in a ton of work, obviously these seasons all take different paths and he’s had to navigate injury and so the most important thing for him is just to get healthy and be back to himself and he’s done a really good job of leading this group and providing that leadership, and so excited for him.”

"I think, look, it’s unfortunate he got hurt toward the end of the season, but Alvin is always prepared, he’s always a talented, talented guy," Loomis said. "I don’t see a lot of difference there. ... I haven’t had a conversation with Alvin since the season ended so I’m excited to have that with him and see where ... he’s at and his mindspace, but Alvin (has) been such an important part of our team for the last, you know, 9 years, whatever it’s been, and he’s a talented player. We have to give him the right opportunities and we’ll see how that goes going forward.”

If Kamara wants to keep playing, there's no reason not to bring him back in 2026. He's under contract and has a salary cap hit of just over $18 million. If the Saints could find a way to restructure that deal to lower the hit, that would be positive. But regardless, if Kamara wants to keep playing, it should be with New Orleans in 2026.

