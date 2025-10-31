Alvin Kamara Shares Early Impression Of Saints QB Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints will have a new starting quarterback under center when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
New Orleans officially announced that it is inserting second-round rookie Tyler Shough into the starting lineup effective immediately. When you go through a change as big as this, there's obviously a lot that goes into it.
The biggest talking point surely will be the stats and what people see on the field on Sunday. But, it's deeper than the box score. The finer details of the game change, even how the quarterback calls plays. Saints star running back Alvin Kamara has seen it all. From Drew Brees, to Jameis Winston, to Derek Carr, to Spencer Rattler, and even some Taysom Hill mixed in, Kamara has been in plenty of different huddles. Now, Shough will take over and Kamara talked about the differences but sounds confident in the young QB, as seen in a clip shared to social media by NewOrleans.Football.
"You might get a Drew Brees that might get into the huddle and be like, I'm trying to think of one of our calls, Gun-Bunch-Right-Tight-22-Paint-Wide-Read-F-Trent," Kamara rattled off quickly. "And Jameis will get in there like, Gun, Bunch-Right, Tight, 22, Paint-Wide-Read, and the cadence is so (different). The keys that I'm listening for in the play call, I'm waiting for it on a certain time and I might miss it...
Tyler Shough will start his first game in the NFL vs. the Rams
"With Tyler, I think he's a little more mellow than (Spencer Rattler) was," Kamara said specifically in reference to playcalling in the huddle. "Spencer's playcalls are a little sharper and a little more, like intense, Tyler's more like...it's calmer. It'll be good. I'm excited for him. It's a challenge."
This is the type of topic that doesn't get discussed at length when you see a quarterback change, but Kamara's point was that each signal-caller does it differently. Brees rattled it off quickly, whereas Winston was a little slower with his call, per Kamara.
For Shough, he's getting thrown into the lineup at one of the most intriguing times of the year with the trade deadline looming. It will be interesting to see how the Saints can adjust on the fly, but fortunately the bye week is coming up in Week 11, which also should help with the adjustment.
With Shough now taking over as the Saints' starting quarterback, the offense will haveto adjust. But, it sounds like Kamara isn't concerned.
