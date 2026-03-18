Cam Jordan Shuts Down Nightmare Landing Spot for Saints Fans

The New Orleans Saints' pass rush could use a boost right now and an old friend is still out there for the taking.

Cameron Jordan, who spent the last 15 seasons in New Orleans, is still a free agent. On Monday, Jordan joined "The Set with T.Stead" with his former teammate, Terron Armstead. In the process, Jordan said a lot. He continued to make the point clear that he would prefer to stick around in New Orleans. But he didn't close the door on an exit as well if the right deal doesn't come together with the Saints.

“I know what I want to do, what I want to accomplish,” Jordan said. “If that doesn’t line up (with the Saints), that’s fine as well. Just because I love the city and the organization, doesn’t mean the organization or the city has to love me back. The city has and always will, but I’m just simply saying."

That's not exactly what you want to hear if you're a Saints fan, but Jordan did at least throw cold water on the idea of joining the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints legend is available

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"The Falcons," Jordan said. "I've seen a Saints player go, in fact, I've seen two go. You know, I don't trust them no more. And one sign back with us. I still don't trust him. ... Kaden Elliss left to Atlanta, we just signed him back, everybody like welcomed him back, I'll welcome him back — I guess. Like how you don that trash red, and be like, hey I'm back?"

So, while Jordan isn't guaranteed to return to New Orleans for the 2026 season, it's pretty safe to say that he won't be calling Atlanta home.

Right now, the Saints have just over $13 million in salary cap space. That's not a ton, plus the Saints will need to have space to bring prospects to town in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft. It will be interesting to see how this saga ends up shaking out. In a perfect world, Jordan will be back in 2026. But we have to wait to see how the process plays out.