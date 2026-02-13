Derek Carr’s Comments Aren’t What Jets Wanted to Hear

If you’re a New York Jets fan hoping that the franchise will lands Derek Carr this offseason, you may have gotten some bad news on Thursday.

On the bright side, Carr sounds very open to the idea of playing in the National Football League again after retiring before the 2025 season. David and Derek Carr shared a new episode of "Home Grown with David & Derek Carr" and throughout the episode, the veteran signal-caller made it clear that he is in fact willing to play football again, but only in the right situations.

Carr acknowledged that he has been looking for two things to play again. He needed to be fully healthy, which he says he is. Also, he wants to play for a Super Bowl contender. That second part is what could be bad news for the Jets.

Will Derek Carr play again?

"It hasn't changed from the first interview that we did, okay," Carr said. "Would I do it? Yes. Would I do it for anybody? Absolutely not. ... Would I do it? Absolutely I would do it. I told you two things. I would have to be healthy and I would want a chance to win a Super Bowl and obviously that's a tough thing to find. That's hard to do. That's not easy. ...

"Moral of the story, would I come back? The answer obviously is yes. But I have had to say "no" a couple of times so far.

With the Jets coming off a 3-14 season in 2025, that could be a tough sell. SNY's Connor Hughes made this point as well on X, but didn't fully close the door.

"This logic, conceivably, would rule the Jets out. We’ll see, though," Hughes wrote.

The comments aren't great for the hypothetical idea of Carr coming to town. There's been a lot of buzz about Carr and the Jets over the last few days. One reason why is because past comments of his surfaced showing love to Aaron Glenn and the Jets fans as a whole.

"I love Aaron Glenn," Carr said. "Aaron Glenn is a good friend. Love Aaron Glenn. I talk to him whenever it's viable. ... I love him, but I also love Jet fans. Here's why. I threw checked cover zero little deal. I threw this game-winner. Jets fans, because we helped them get a worse draft pick donated to Valley Children's Hospital. I got so many tweets [saying] thank you so much. Valley Children's was even telling me 'We're getting so many New Jersey and New York calls right now to donate.' So, Jet fans, I love you. Thank you for helping the kids."

The Jets need to get the quarterback position right. There is an argument that Carr could help with that, but now we wait.

