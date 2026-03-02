Derek Carr Whispers Gives Saints Glimmer of Trade Hope

The New Orleans Saints could have an intriguing trade chip on their hands, if another team is willing to take a bit of a gamble.

Derek Carr didn't play in 2025 after announcing his retirement after 11 seasons in the National Football League. The four-time Pro Bowler dealt with some shoulder trouble and ended up hanging up his cleats as a result. Now, the narrative has shifted. He left the door open to a potential return during the season and fully confirmed that he's interested in playing again in the right scenario around the Super Bowl.

"It hasn't changed from the first interview that we did, okay," Carr said. "Would I do it? Yes. Would I do it for anybody? Absolutely not. ... Would I do it? Absolutely I would do it. I told you two things. I would have to be healthy and I would want a chance to win a Super Bowl and obviously that's a tough thing to find. That's hard to do. That's not easy. ... Moral of the story, would I come back? The answer obviously is yes. But I have had to say "no" a couple of times so far.

Will Derek Carr return?

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks off the field after field after an injury during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

There hasn't been a lot of concrete information out there since about where Carr could go, but Vincent Bonsignore of The California Post did write on X on Sunday and noted that there "was a lot of talk" at the combine around Carr and the Minnesota Vikings.

"I'd imagine if DC comes back it'll be with a contender. There was a lot of talk in Indy about the Vikings," Bonsignore wrote.

For the Saints, it wouldn't really matter where he would go if a team were to want him. He was retired in 2025. If the Saints got anything at all for him, that would be almost like a free draft pick. But, chatter doesn't mean a deal is coming.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that there hasn't been a team to reach out to New Orleans itself yet.

"Earlier this month, quarterback Derek Carr made it clear that he’d end his one-year retirement to play for a Super Bowl contender," Florio wrote. "If a team is interested in Carr, however, that team has yet to commence the process of acquiring his contractual rights. Carr remains on the Saints’ reserve-retired list. Any team that wants him will have to work out a trade with the Saints. To date, the Saints have not heard (we’re told) from any team that wants to make a deal for Carr."

The Vikings seemingly would be a team that could give Carr a chance to contend. But is Minnesota actually interested? That's the question.