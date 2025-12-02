Ex-Saints Captain Lands Next Gig Despite Rough Season

The New Orleans Saints moved on from one of their team captains last week and it didn't take long for another team to scoop him up.

Blake Grupe was the Saints' kicker dating back to the 2023 season, but after struggling across the first 11 games of the season, New Orleans moved on in favor of Charlie Smyth. For New Orleans, the move worked out. Smyth drilled a 56-yard field goal and had a successful onside kick this past weekend against the Miami Dolphins.

Before the move, Grupe was having the worst season of his career so far. He went 18-of-26 on field goals, including a 1-for-3 showing against the Atlanta Falcons in his final game with New Orleans.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

But still, this is a former team captain we're talking about in Grupe. He spent three seasons with the Saints and was named as one of the captains this season. While this is the case, he was the second one the Saints let go, joining Brandin Cooks.

The former Saint has found a new home

Nov 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Blake Grupe (19) kicks a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Like Cooks, Grupe also has found a new home as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that the veteran kicker is signing with the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad.

"The Colts are signing former Saints K Blake Grupe to the practice squad, source says," Garafolo wrote on X. "Grupe finds work quickly after impressing in a workout today, shortly before Indy cut K Michael Badgley.

"Blake Grupe has a history with Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason, who coached him at Notre Dame in 2022. Grupe is in line to kick for Indy this week."

The Saints won't see their former captain throughout the rest of the season. New Orleans has five games left and Indianapolis is not on the team's schedule.

Grupe became a somewhat surprising story for New Orleans. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by New Orleans in 2023 and beat out veteran kicker and former Pro Bowler Wil Lutz for the team's kicker job. Lutz went on to join the Denver Broncos and has been almost automatic since. Lutz is 80-for-90 on field goals (88.9 percent) and 102-of-104 on extra points (98.1 percent). In comparison, Grupe went 75-of-94 (79.8 percent) and 86-of-88 on extra points (97.7 percent).

At the time, the decision was somewhat surprising. Now, it no longer matters. Grupe is with the Colts, Lutz is with the Broncos, and Smyth is with New Orleans.

More NFL: Once-Promising Saints LB Signs With Cardinals 7 Days After Exit