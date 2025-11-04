Impact Of Saints-Chargers Last-Second Trevor Penning Deal
UPDATE: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints are getting a sixth-round pick in 2027 for Trevor Penning. Not much more you could ask for on that deal.
ORIGINAL: The New Orleans Saints reportedly snuck a second trade in right at the buzzer on Tuesday afternoon.
New Orleans' first deal of the day was sending Rashid Shaheed to the Seattle Seahawks early in the day, but then things went quiet. That is until right before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. At 3:58 p.m. ET, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Saints are sending former first-round lineman Trevor Penning to the Los Angeles Chargers.
"Deadline deal: Saints are trading OL Trevor Penning to the Chargers, per source," Schefter said.
NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill confirmed the report and noted that it is for a future pick.
"Can confirm the Saints are trading Trevor Penning to the Chargers. Will be for a future pick," Underhill said.
There had been some buzz about a potential trade involving an offensive lineman, although Penning's name hasn't been thrown around much since the summer. With all of that being said, let's break down the impact of this move for New Orleans.
The Saints could've done more
How Saints could handle the offensive line:
With Penning, the Saints' offensive line could look like Kelvin Banks Jr. at left tackle, Penning at left guard, Luke Fortner at center, Cesar Ruiz at right guard, and Taliese Fuaga at right tackle when healthy. The Saints had to replace Penning early on in the season when he missed time. The easiest and most obvious move is inserting Dillon Radunz into the starting lineup. He started two games this season and has played in seven overall. It's not the biggest change in the world, although making a change at left guard with a rookie under center, who also doesn't have his No. 2 weapon any longer could be a challenge.
Return up in the air
As of writing, the full return hasn't been revealed outside of the fact that Underhill called it a "future pick." Frankly, getting any draft compensation for a player who isn't under contract beyond this season and didn't fit with the team beyond the campaign is a positive.
Questions for Saints
The idea of moving Penning is a sound one. The Chargers' offensive line has been beaten up so it's not shocking that they want to roll the dice on a player with upside. For New Orleans, the question is more why didn't the team do more? The Saints' record speaks for itself and there are long-term questions and not a ton of draft picks or salary cap after the season. In general, the deadline feels like a missed opportunity.
