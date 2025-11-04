Saints-Seahawks Rumor Worth Watching Despite Rashid Shaheed Deal
The New Orleans Saints have already pulled off one reported trade with the Seattle Seahawks, but could another be on the way as well?
New Orleans reportedly will be sending wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks in exchange for fourth- and fifth-round picks in the 2026 National Football League Draft, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Saints are trading WR Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks, per source," Schefter said. "Trade compensation: Seahawks are sending 2026 fourth- and fifth-round picks to the Saints in exchange for WR Rashid Shaheed."
Before the trade, there was some buzz about New Orleans and Seattle earlier in the day, although about a different member of the Saints. Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith of Emerald City Spectrum shared that Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz would be the "most likely player" for Seattle to acquire, based on what he had heard over the last few days.
"Based on what I've heard for the past several days, if team makes trade at all, Cesar Ruiz is probably the most likely player for Seahawks to acquire today," Smith said. "But if you're looking for a stunner, keep tabs on the Maxx Crosby possibility. Seattle does have the goods to persuade."
Could the Saints and Seahawks make another move?
Now, the NFL trade deadline is unpredictable.
Rumors and speculation collide and then deals just pop up all over the place. For example, around the time the Saints traded Shaheed away, the New York Jets also shocked the NFL by trading All-Pro corner Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. Maybe Ruiz was the "most likely" option and then the Saints and Seahawks were able to pivot and get the Shaheed deal done instead.
Or, maybe more could be on the way with just two hours left to go until the trade deadline, as of writing. At the very least, Seattle is worth watching over the next few hours. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Ruiz could be available at the "right price."
The Saints still need more draft compensation. Ruiz is someone who is talented and under contract. Clearly, the Saints are looking to sell off some pieces, shown through the Shaheed deal. They have depth in place for the line and now Ruiz is someone to watch.
