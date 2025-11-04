Where Saints Stand At Last-Second Before Trade Deadline
The New Orleans Saints entered the trade deadline with plenty of rumors and speculation swirling around the team.
With a 1-8 record and salary cap issues coming after the season, you would think that the Saints would've been one of the most active teams in football ahead of the trade deadline. But, that title has to go to either the Philadelphia Eagles or the New York Jets. The Eagles made a few moves in the lead-up to the deadline whereas the Jets made the craziest moves trading away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.
The Saints have been busy, but more quiet ahead of the deadline. With that being said, let's take a look at where things stand in the final moments before the trade deadline.
Time is running out
What the Saints have done:
Not a lot. There have been significant rumors swirling around the team for weeks, but New Orleans' lone move so far ahead of the deadline has been cutting ties with Rashid Shaheed in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. New Orleans got two draft picks (a fourth- and a fifth-round pick) from the Seahawks, but New Orleans hasn't done anything outside of this move, at least before the final moments of the deadline.
Saints players who have been in trade rumors:
There's been plenty of them. Shaheed was the most talked about guy for the team, but others include Alontae Taylor, Brandin Cooks, Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan, Demario Douglas, Chris Olave, and Cesar Ruiz to name a few. Of these guys mentioned, Taylor and Cooks have seemed like the most likely options to go.
Should the Saints add any pieces?
No, not at this time. The Saints have very limited draft capital, even with the two picks coming from Seattle. New Orleans has the worst record in the NFC and significant questions beyond this season, the Saints should be looking for more picks before the bell is rung and the deadline passes. But, there are just a few minutes to go and things have started to cool around the league.
More NFL: Saints-Seahawks Rumor Worth Watching Despite Rashid Shaheed Deal