NFL Announces Punishment Decision For Saints' Justin Reid
The National Football League announces fines each week on Saturdays for the previous week's action.
The Saints announced fines on Saturday for Week 10 and the New Orleans Saints were represented by safety Justin Reid. He was the lone Saint who landed a fine after the Carolina Panthers game. The NFL announced that Reid is being fined $17,389 for a blow to the head/neck of Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
The play occurred on the Panthers' opening drive last weekend. It appeared as though Demario Davis was going to have an interception, but the play was called back due to Reid's hit on Young, as shared by The Athletic's Joe Person.
The NFL announced a fine for Saints safety Justin Reid
"Saints S Justin Reid fined $17,389 for his hit to Bryce Young's head/neck last week, which drew a flag that negated Demario Davis' INT on the Panthers' opening drive," Person said.
The play can be seen below.
Reid was the lone member of the Saints who was fined during the Panthers game. This week, the Saints are off with their bye week. New Orleans will return to action on Sunday, Nov. 23rd against the Atlanta Falcons.
At the end of the day, the Saints were fortunate to come out with their second win of the season against one of their biggest rivals. New Orleans now is 2-8 on the season, while the Panthers are 5-5.
Reid came over to the Saints this past offseason after spending the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a part of two Super Bowl-winning teams as a member of the Chiefs. Before that, he spent four seasons with the Houston Texans. The Saints had questions at safety, but fortunately, Reid was a solution. He has started all 10 games for New Orleans so far this season. The local boy has quickly become a key member of the Saints' defense, but he is without $17,389 after the hit on Young.