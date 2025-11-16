Saints Mock Draft Would Replace Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints won't be taking the field on Sunday.
New Orleans has a much-needed bye week right now. With that being said, let's take a look at where things stand with New Orleans.
The Saints are 2-8 on the season, tied with the New York Giants for the worst record in the NFC. That sounds bad. Obviously, it's not where the Saints want to be, but there is optimism right now. New Orleans won its Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers behind a big day from Tyler Shough. The rookie threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns in what was one of the team's top performances by a rookie quarterback in team history.
That's grandiose and bold, but it is true. He became the first rookie quarterback for the Saints to win a game since 1981 and also set a new franchise mark for passing yards by a rookie in a game. It's been a long season overall, but his performance was enough to give the fanbase hope. And it helps that the bye week came just afterward.
The Saints could have the QB of the future
With the Saints on a bye week, there isn't a game to talk about. So, it's easy to look ahead. The Saints would have the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if the season were to end today. Pro Football Focus' Josh Liskiewitz wrote up a mock draft for the Saints and projected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson to New Orleans.
"Round 1, Pick 2: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama," Liskiewitz said. "Simpson’s top-end play this season has the Tide competing for another potential national championship, and he has the look of a top pro prospect. In 2025, he has thrown for 2,461 yards and 21 touchdowns with just one interception. He has accumulated 17 big-time throws and has an impressive adjusted completion percentage of 76.1 percent."
This is an idea that would've made sense a few weeks ago. Now, riding off the momentum of the Saints' Week 10 win over Carolina, it may not be as necessary.
If Shough can play the way he did against Carolina throughout the rest of the season, there will be no reason to draft a quarterback this high. It would make more sense to either select someone to bolster the defense, or trade the pick for multiple first-round picks.
The vibe has shifted. A few weeks ago an idea like this made a lot of sense. Now, it's not as much.
