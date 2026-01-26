Projecting Demario Davis Extension With Saints

The New Orleans Saints arguably need to find a way to keep linebacker Demario Davis around for the 2026 season.

That really isn't much of a hot take. Davis spent the last eight seasons with the Saints and is one of the pillars of the franchise. Over the last eight seasons, Davis has earned two Pro Bowl nods and five All-Pros with the franchise. That doesn't even include the 2025 season in which Davis actually set a new career high with 143 total tackles in 17 games played.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Davis is 37 years old and already made it known that he wants to play in 2026.

The Saints need to find a way to bring back Demario Davis

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) stretches against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"I try to take it one year at a time and I'm excited that this probably be the earliest that I know that I want to continue to play," Davis said.

There's no doubt that Davis should be back in a Saints jersey in 2026. But what could a deal look like? Davis is a pending free agent and certainly has earned a new deal. Spotrac currently has Davis' projected market value set at just over $9.4 million across one season.

Davis was tied for 10th in the National Football League in 2025 with his 143 total tackles. Davis is a 14-year veteran and has been a key piece for the franchise for a long time. The Saints showed specifically in the second half of the 2025 season that the defense can be among the best in the league under Brandon Staley. Davis was a big reason why along with fellow pending free agent Cameron Jordan.

The Saints should be starting to think about long-term replacements, but Davis didn't show any sign of slowing down in 2025 and should be brought back as long as he wants to continue playing. If the Saints can retain Davis and Jordan along with the young core in place, there's no reason why the defense can't be good overall in 2026.

More NFL: NFL Draft Expert Predicts Star RB to Saints