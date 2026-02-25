Rueben Bain Jr. Met With Saints and Said Absoluetly Everything Right

The New Orleans Saints met with edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. at the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine and he said all of the right things.

"Crazy, man," Bain said when asked how his meeting with the Saints went. "It was real good. I was going to some other formal interviews and was walking back and they were still talking about it. So I felt like I did a great job. Giving my best effort, like I said before. I was overly prepared for the opportunity."

Got to ask Miami DE Rueben Bain if he's met with the #Saints for @SaintsBlockPod and he confirmed he has: https://t.co/XxakBOveb0 pic.twitter.com/4837dMi8Ef — #NoMusicNoIntro (@askmetostay323) February 25, 2026

That's not all, though. Throughout Bain's media availability, he talked about how it would be a blessing to play next to Chase Young on the Saints' defense.

The Saints met with Miami edge Rueben Bain Jr.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It means a lot," Bain said of potentially playing alongside Young. "They actually informed me that Chase missed five games and he still had that crazy year. So, playing with him [would be] a blessing. I grew up watching Chase when he was at [Ohio State] and when he went to the Washington Commanders. I could tell you probably every highlight he had his rookie year. It's a blessing."

Miami’s Ruben Bain Jr was asked about possibly playing alongside #Saints DL Chase Young. pic.twitter.com/j5mKehvORy — Timothy J Jones (@tjayjones8) February 25, 2026

Bain is an elite edge rusher. ESPN has him ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class. The Saints have the No. 8 overall pick, so it is realistic that he will be on the board when New Orleans is picking. The Saints' biggest needs arguably are receiver, running back and the edge. Bain racked up 20 1/2 sacks across 38 total games played at the University of Miami.

If the Saints could land him and pair him with Young, they would have a dynamic, young duo for years to come. If the Saints could do something like that while also bringing back Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis, they would be in a position to have an elite defense in 2026.

If Bain is on the board at No. 8, it would likely be hard to let him go. He's certainly a prospect that the fanbase should be starting to get know right now.