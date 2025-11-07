Saints 21-Year-Old Is Much-Needed Good News
There's no question that the 2025 season hasn't gone as planned for the New Orleans Saints.
It has been a roller coaster since the very beginning of the campaign, and a rocky one at that. The Saints are 1-8 heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday before a Week 11 bye week.
These final eight games are going to be important regardless of the impact on the standings. New Orleans needs to figure out which guys currently on the roster can help through a rebuild and determine what they are going to need to add when the 2026 NFL Draft gets here and beyond. There's a lot of negativity out there. But, one thing that should give fans a bit of solace at least is the fact that New Orleans seemingly has found the left tackle of the future in Kelvin Banks Jr.
Even in a difficult matchup against the Los Angeles Rams last week, Banks impressed. He allowed just two hurries and had a new season-high 84.4 run block grade, per Pro Football Focus.
The Saints made a good move selecting Kelvin Banks Jr.
That's just scratching the surface, though. He has started all nine games so far this season and has been steady. He's been called for six penalties, but has allowed just three sacks, on the bright side.
It's important to note that he is just 21 years old as well. He's very young and yet he looks like he fits in out there. There really hasn't been a moment throughout the season when he has looked overmatched. He has a 66.6 PFF grade through the first nine games of his NFL career, good for 35th among 75 qualifying tackles.
Again, he is just 21 years old. His selection at No. 9 on the first 2025 NFL Draft came somewhat as a surprise. But, it has looked like a good move so far this season.
The Saints have a long way to go. Whether Tyler Shough is the guy at quarterback or they need to find a new guy in the draft, whoever will be under center is fortunate to have Banks protecting their blind side for years to come.
