Saints' Alvin Kamara Can Make NFL History Vs. Falcons
The New Orleans Saints will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon and there's a chance that National Football League history could be made.
Right now, Kamara has the fifth-most catches by a running back in NFL history with 604. The Saints pointed out that Kamara can move up to No. 4 on the all-time list on Sunday if he can haul in seven passes against the Falcons.
"With 604 career receptions, Alvin Kamara ranks fifth all-time among running backs," the Saints shared. "With seven catches on Sunday, he would pass Keith Byars to take sole possession of fourth all-time in NFL history."
Alvin Kamara has a chance to make NFL history
Kamara has had his fair share of big games throughout his career, but he has not reached seven receptions in a single game yet this year. The most catches he's had in one game this season was six back on Sept. 14th against the San Francisco 49ers. Last season, he was able to reach the threshold once with seven catches on Sept. 29, 2024, against the Falcons.
His usage in the passing game has taken a significant hit this season. Last year, he averaged 4.9 catches per game, and that was a drop from 2023 when he had 5.8 receptions per game. This season, Kamara has hauled in 3.1 catches per game, which would be his lowest mark of his career if the season were to end today.
While this is the case, Kamara is in sniffing distance of Keith Byars at No. 4. Right now, the Saints have seven games left this season. If he just sticks with his average catches per game this season, he would tack on another 21 catches before the campaign wraps. If he gets 21 more catches this season, that would put him at 625 for his career, which would be one ahead of LaDainian Tomlinson for No. 3 all-time among running backs.
Marshall Faulk has the record right now at 767. There's no way to know how much longer Kamara will play, but there's a very good chance that he will at least finish the season with the third-most catches in NFL history by a running back.
