Saints–Falcons Shaping Up To Be New Orleans Fans' Dream
The New Orleans Saints have another divisional matchup coming up on Sunday.
New Orleans is returning to Caesars Superdome for its first home game since facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 26th. That also was Spencer Rattler's last start before the team turned the offense over to Tyler Shough. The rookie replaced Rattler in the Buccaneers game and then started back-to-back road games against the Los Angeles Rams and the Carolina Panthers.
Now, Shough's first start at home will be against the floundering Atlanta Falcons, riding a five-game losing streak. The game is already exciting from the perspective that the rookie will be getting his first start in front of New Orleans fans at home, but there's more. Saints' legendary quarterback Drew Brees will be returning to Caesars Superdome, but in a new role as one of the announcers for the contest, as shared by FOX8's Jesse Brooks.
"When the Saints host their NFC South rival Falcons on Sunday, legendary quarterback Drew Brees will be back in the Superdome," Brooks wrote. "Brees is the newest member of the NFL on Fox commentary crew. Instead of calling audibles at the line for the Black and Gold, he’ll be calling plays in the broadcast booth.
The Saints legend will be announcing Sunday's contest
"The future Hall-of-Fame signal caller made his FOX debut last Sunday (Nov. 16), calling the Packers-Giants game at MetLife Stadium."
Talk about an exciting day for Saints fans, huh? The rookie quarterback will have a chance to build off a great performance against the Panthers against another division rival with the best quarterback in franchise history up in the booth breaking it all down.
Brees will be joined by Adam Amin and Kristina Pink.
New Orleans is 2-8 right now and is facing off against a 3-7 Falcons team that will be without their starting quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. While this is the case, this will be must-watch television for any Saints fan out there.