Saints Announce 3 Cuts in Surprise Roster Shakeup

The New Orleans Saints certainly didn't have a quiet day on Tuesday, to say the least.

The big story of the day is the fact that New Orleans is making a change at kicker. New Orleans cut ties with veteran kicker Blake Grupe in favor of former fourth-round draft pick Cade York. That's not all, though. New Orleans shook up the roster and the practice squad on Tuesday by signing four players in different capacities and cutting ties with three players in different capacities, and activating one from the Injured Reserve.

"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager announced today that the club has signed RB Evan Hull from the practice squad to the active roster, activated T Barry Wesley off Injured Reserve, signed K Cade York, RB Ian Wheeler and WR Samori Toure to the practice squad, waived K Blake Grupe, and terminated the practice squad contracts of WR Jha'Quan Jackson and LB Eku Leota," the Saints announced. "Hull, 5-10, 209, was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2023 and joined the Saints practice squad in Week Ten. In his career, he has appeared in two games for the Colts (2023-24), carrying once for one yard and had a six-yard reception in the 2023 season opener. In the 2024 preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he carried 11 times for 33 yards and caught two passes for eight yards....

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Cade York (3) kicks a filed goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"York, 6-1, 206, was originally selected in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of LSU. In 23 games with the Browns (2022), Washington Commanders (2024) and Cincinnati Bengals (2024), the Prosper, Texas native drilled 33-of-45 field goals and 51-of-54 extra points attempts for 150 total points. In 2022, York set Browns rookie records for points (107) and PATs (35), while finishing second for field goals made (24). In 2024, York kicked in one game for Washington and the final five contests of the season for Cincinnati, making nine-of-13 field goal attempts and 16-of-17 PATs."

If you're keeping track, that's one guy to the active roster in Hull. York isn't on the active roster, but he's likely to be the kicker moving forward and will be elevated from the practice squad or eventually signed to the active roster. Wheeler and Toure are depth pieces for the practice squad. Wesley is offensive line depth for the team now, too.

New Orleans is moving on from Jackson and Leota, which doesn't move the needle much. Jackson didn't appear in a game with New Orleans and Leota got into just three.

