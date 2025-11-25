Saints Cut Losses With Blake Grupe, Avoid Controversial Signing

The New Orleans Saints have found a new kicker.

On Monday, reports surfaced that New Orleans was looking around for a kicker to potentially replace Blake Grupe. The three-year veteran has struggled this season and went 18-for-26 on field goals throughout the first 11 games of the season for New Orleans.

New Orleans brought in both seven-time Pro Bowler Justin Tucker -- who got most of the headlines -- and Cade York for a workout. Tucker recently finished up a 10-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The news of the workout led to plenty of chatter to the point that Kellen Moore addressed it on Monday afternoon.

The Saints made a move at kicker

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Cade York (3) kicks a field goal from the hold of punter Ryan Rehkow (8) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Tucker isn't the kicker coming to town, though. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reported that York impressed the team and is signing with New Orleans.

"After a strong workout today, the Saints are going to sign kicker Cade York to the practice squad, per source," Underhill wrote.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that Blake Grupe is being released by the franchise.

"Cade York in for the Saints to the practice squad. Blake Grupe is being released, source says," Garafolo wrote on X.

Tucker has the bigger name of the two kickers who were brought in for workouts, but had the worst season of his career in 2024 before the suspension even happened. Last year, Tucker went 22-of-30 on field goals (73.3 percent). Before that, his lowest mark was 82.5 percent in 2015.

York doesn't have a ton of experience in NFL games. He's played in 23 total games in the NFL and has gone 33-for-45 total (73.3 percent) on field goals. On top of this, he's gone 51-of-54 on extra points (94.4 percent).

At the end of the day, the Saints haven't been good in the kicking game this season. This move brings a 24-year-old former fourth-round pick in to try to help fix it. It's rare to see kickers drafted that high, but it shows the perception around York entering the NFL back in 2022.

Now, he'll try to get his career back on track in New Orleans.

