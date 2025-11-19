Saints Announce WR Roster Moves After Brandin Cooks Release
The New Orleans Saints' wide receiver room will look a little different when they take the field next on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.
Early in the day on Tuesday, it was reported by Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football that the Saints and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks "mutually agreed" to part ways.
"The Saints and Brandin Cooks have mutually agreed to part ways, according to a source. Cooks will be a free agent," Underhill wrote. "Cooks technically heads to waivers first, where a team can claim him."
The Saints had a busy day
New Orleans officially announced later on in the day that Cooks has been waived, Kevin Austin Jr. has been signed from the practice squad to the active roster, and former Tennessee Titans receiver Jha'Quan Jackson has been signed to the practice squad.
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster, signed wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson to the practice squad, and waived wide receiver Brandin Cooks," the Saints announced. "Austin Jr., 6-2, 200, was originally signed as undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars following the 2022 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame...
"Jackson, 5-9, 188, returns to his home state after originally being selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft (182nd overall) out of Tulane. With Tennessee, the Luling, La. native served as a return specialist in 2024, playing in 12 games and posting career totals of 28 punt returns for 215 yards and 16 kick returns for 412 yards. He also caught one pass on offense for eight yards. Jackson played five seasons at Tulane (2018-23), appearing in 55 games and recording 109 receptions for 1,743 yards with 17 touchdowns."
Austin has nine games of NFL experience under his belt with the Saints, including one game this year. In his career so far, Austin has hauled in 11 passes for 151 yards. Jackson has played in 12 total games -- all with the Titans in 2024 -- and was used mainly as a return specialist.