Saints Breaking Out New Look For Falcons Game
The New Orleans Saints have a big game coming up on Sunday.
New Orleans has had an extra week to prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are coming off a Week 10 win over the Carolina Panthers and a Week 11 bye week. The Falcons had a Week 5 bye week and are in desperate need of another. The Falcons enter the contest riding a five-game losing streak and will be without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
The momentum is certainly in the Saints' favor heading into the contest. It should be a fun one. It'll be Tyler Shough's third start in the NFL, and first at home. Team legend Drew Brees will be on the call from the Superdome. But, that's not all. The Saints will be breaking out a new look for the game.
New Orleans will pair their black alternate helmets with their black home jerseys for a black-on-black debut pairing.
SportsLogos.Net's Andrew Lind pointed out that this is thanks to the league updating rules for jersey and helmet combinations this past offseason and that the Saints are the third team to take advantage.
"As mentioned, teams are now permitted to mix-and-match uniform pieces, as the league revised its rules this offseason after previously requiring teams to wear their standard helmets with their home or road jerseys and their alternate helmets with their alternate jerseys," Lind wrote. "New Orleans becomes the third team to do so this season, joining the Denver Broncos, who wore their standard navy blue helmets with their navy blue alternate jerseys in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, and the Philadelphia Eagles, who wore their black alternate helmets with their white road jerseys in a win at the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 10."
It should be a fun day on Sunday. The Saints back at home, the rookie starting, the legend returning, and a cool look on the field. What else could you ask for?
