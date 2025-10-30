Saints Bolster Depleted RB Room With Former Colt
The New Orleans Saints have another running back with the franchise and a move was much-needed.
After Week 8, the Saints had just three total running backs left with the franchise. Alvin Kamara and rookie Devin Neal are on the active roster while Audric Estimé is on the practice squad. The Saints waive Velus Jones Jr. before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game and he ended up signing with the Seattle Seahawks.
Clearly, with just three running backs on the team, the Saints needed another and announced the signing of former Indianapolis Colts running back Evan Hull in response.
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed running back Evan Hull to the practice squad and terminated the practice squad contract of defensive tackle Coziah Izzard," the Saints announced. "Hull, 5-10, 209, was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern in 2023. In his career, he has appeared in two games for the Colts (2023-24), carrying once for one yard and had a six-yard reception in the 2023 season opener. In the 2024 preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he carried 11 times for 33 yards and caught two passes for eight yards."
The Saints needed some running back depth with Kendre Miller out
Hull isn't someone with a lot of NFL game experience. He got into one game in 2023 and another game in 2024 with the Colts. He hasn't been in a game yet this season and now will be the No. 4 overall running back with the team.
He's just 25 years old and played his college ball at Northwestern. His best college season rushing-wise was in 2021 when he had 1,009 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 33 catches, 264 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns.
In his final college season in 2022, he actually had more yards from scrimmage, but fewer rushing yards. He had 913 rushing yards and 546 receiving yards for 1,459 total scrimmage yards, in comparison to 1,273 the year before.
Now, the Saints have some much-needed breathing room just in case another injury pops up.
