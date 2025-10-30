Saints $44 million Man Needs To Be On Trade Block Now
The New Orleans Saints are seemingly out of contention right now -- barring a miraculous turnaround behind rookie quarterback Tyler Shough.
Right now, the Saints are 1-7 on the season with nine games to go. If New Orleans can go on a nine-game winning streak, maybe it could then sneak into the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 6-2 at the top of the division and in good shape. For the Saints to have any shot at the Wild Card they really need to win eight out of their final nine games at the very least, but probably all nine. They aren't ruled out, but unlikely.
With that being said, the Saints should be looking for ways ahead of the upcoming trade deadline to help the team beyond this season, without blowing everything up around the rookie. Veterans like Cam Jordan and Alvin Kamara don't seem likely to be moved. Chris Olave would be surprising as well. There are other pieces that make sense and one thing that would be good is getting out ahead of salary cap issues that will be coming this upcoming offseason. One player that would make sense as a trade candidate that wouldn't hurt the team too much right now and also help the cap is offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz.
The Saints should consider trading Cesar Ruiz
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that Ruiz "might be available at the right price" so there is merit to the idea of the 26-year-old being on the move. He's a talented player and a former first-round pick. The Saints lost one starting lineman this season already in Erik McCoy, but there's some depth here. The Saints have Kelvin Banks Jr., Trevor Penning, Luke Fortner, Ruiz, and Taliese Fuaga as the expected starting line right now with Dillon Radunz providing some depth.
Trading someone like Ruiz away would hurt the line, but Radunz is there and would be seamless depth behind him. Ruiz signed a four-year, $44 million deal that has a potential out in it this upcoming offseason before his cap hit jumps from just over $5.8 million to over $14 million. Right now, the Saints are projected to be $14 million over the 2026 salary cap already by Over The Cap. Trading Ruiz wouldn't completely fix the cap, but would provide a bit of breathing room that the team needs.
You never want to hurt an offensive line, but trading Ruiz away could be a way to get a solid return for New Orleans while also helping out the team for the future.
