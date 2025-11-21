Saints' Brandin Cooks Linked To Patriots With Release In Limbo
The New Orleans Saints made headlines this week as it was announced that the franchise will be moving on from 12-year veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks.
Cooks hasn't officially become available for teams yet. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that "contractual technicalities" have delayed the release of Cooks, but that the expectation is that it will eventually get done.
Unsurprisingly, Cooks has gotten a lot of buzz around the league since it was announced that he was going to be out there for the taking. CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles floated five potential landing spots for him and one that arguably makes sense is the New England Patriots.
Brandin Cooks should go to the Patriots
"Could a different reunion be in the works? Cooks played for the Patriots in 2017, and Mike Vrabel is plenty familiar with Cooks' time with the Houston Texans, when Vrabel was coaching the AFC South-rival Tennessee Titans," Pereles wrote. "New England's offense is soaring thanks to Drake Maye making a huge leap and a vastly upgraded supporting cast led by Stefon Diggs. Mack Hollins provides size and physicality, Kayshon Boutte is a speedy downfield threat, and DeMario Douglas is a crafty slot option.
"But Boutte has battled a hamstring injury recently, and rookie Kyle Williams hasn't quite made the early impact the Patriots may have hoped for with just three receptions. The Patriots have arrived earlier than expected, and perhaps a veteran option in the room could help down the stretch and into the postseason."
If Cooks wants an opportunity to win and make plays, the Patriots may be a good option for them. They arguably are the NFL's biggest surprise this season at 9-2. They have potentially the MVP-favorite in quarterback Drake Maye, who is leading the league in passing yards at 2,836.
Cooks has experience playing in New England. In fact, the last time the Saints cut ties with him, it was by trading him to the Patriots before the 2017 season. The trade deadline has passed so New Orleans can't trade him now. But, wouldn't that be something if he followed a similar trajectory as he did at the beginning of his career? New England is a familiar contender with a pass-happy offense that has dealt with some injuries in the receiver room of late. A reunion almost makes too much sense.
