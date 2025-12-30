Saints' Cam Jordan Turned Back Clock, Earned Lucrative Incentive

The New Orleans Saints couldn’t have asked for much more out of Cameron Jordan this season.

Jordan is 36 years old and is in his 15th season in the National Football League and he's still getting it done. Before the 2025 campaign, a handful of veterans were up in the air with the Saints in a tough place with the salary cap and seemingly needing to rebuild. Rather than moving on from Jordan, the Saints restructured his deal to keep him around for the season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The 36-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season, but he has shown that he can still play at an elite level. In Jordan's contract, he had built-in incentives based on sacks and playing time. For sacks, Jordan's contract has cumulative thresholds for incentives at five sacks, six, seven, eight, and nine, per Spotrac.

The Saints star is thriving

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) gives chase to Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Before the 2025 season, Jordan hadn't reached five sacks in a season since 2022. He has done that and much more this season. After taking down Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward in Week 17, Jordan now has 9 1/2 sacks on the season and has reached all of his sack incentives. For five sacks, Jordan earned $300,000. For six sacks, he earned $300,000. For seven sacks, he earned $400,000. For eight sacks, he earned $400,000. For nine sacks, he earned $600,000.

Spotrac specifically noted that the sack incentives are cumulative, meaning that he has racked up $2 million in incentives alone from his 9 1/2 sacks.

The extra money in incentives is lovely for the Saints star, but he also looks like someone who should get a new contract entirely to return in 2026 after the campaign. The Saints have won four in a row and are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. New Orleans is 6-10 overall, but if the team can carry this momentum into 2026, they could make some noise in the division and Jordan can help with that.

More NFL: Saints Expected To Lose 5-Year Veteran For Season Finale