Saints Can't Ignore Alontae Taylor Trade Calls

The New Orleans Saints need to make some tough decisions...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
There isn't much time left to go until the 2025 National Football League trade deadline.

Rumors are running rampant all over the league and the New Orleans Saints are a team that arguably should be looking to add draft capital in some fashion. New Orleans is 1-8 on the season, has serious salary cap questions coming after the season, and an aging roster overall. Clearly, something needs to be done. And to make matters worse, the Saints currently have just five draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, barring trades ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

It's not the best situation to be in when you have to rebuild. The Saints finished in last place in the division last year and actually have the worst record in the NFC in general this year. If the season were to end today, the Saints would also have the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That's how the season has gone to this point.

There have been rumors about pretty much every veteran on the roster in some capacity in the run-up to the trade deadline, including cornerback Alontae Taylor. The fourth-year pro commented on the noise on Sunday, as transcribed by Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune and The Advocate.

"Man, I’m a God-fearing man; I feel like that’s all up to God," Taylor said. "I love being here. I enjoy being in this locker room, with this team and this squad. If I can stay here and be here, that’s where I want to be. But I just want to be wherever God wants me to be."

The Saints need draft picks desperately

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor
Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) carries the ball as New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) defends during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the Saints have gotten calls on Taylor and are looking for a "Day 2 pick," which hasn't been met yet.

The Saints should continue to hold out and see what the best offer they can get before Tuesday's deadline. Ideally, someone will get desperate and give New Orleans what it wants with the clock ticking.

Regardless, the Saints need to find a way to get draft capital ahead of the deadline. It wouldn't hurt to get some salary cap relief as well with Over The Cap projecting New Orleans to already be over $14 million over the salary cap already for 2026.

Taylor is a very solid player and it would be nice to have him in town, but at this point, it may be worth dealing him away. He will be a free agent after the season and his role with the team is unclear after the season. With the team lacking cap space and draft picks, unfortunately he may be the guy to move.

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

